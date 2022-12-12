Wauconda man charged with throwiing butter knife at 10-year-old son

A Wauconda man was charged last week with aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 13 for throwing a butter knife at a 10-year-old, police said.

Dmitriy Yakovlev, 35, also was charged with two counts of domestic battery after an argument at his home on the 1200 block of Garland Road on Dec. 5.

According to police, Yakovlev came home from work, and during dinner an argument ensued between him and his wife and a 10-year-old son. At one point, Yakovlev threw a butter knife at his son, causing a cut to the boy's upper arm, police said.

Police were called but Yakovlev left the home. He returned the next day and was taken into custody without issue, police said.

Bail was set at $25,000 subject to several conditions, including no drugs, alcohol or cannabis and no contact with the victim, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office. He also was allowed one trip under police escort to retrieve personal belongings.

Yakovlev was released after posting $2,500. A preliminary hearing in Lake County circuit court is scheduled for Jan. 12.