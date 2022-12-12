Park City crash victim identified as Lake Zurich woman

A 52-year-old Lake Zurich woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Park City, the Lake County coroner's office said Monday.

Rynnae Olcikas died from blunt-force injuries in the crash, according to the results of an autopsy performed Monday.

Officials said Olcikas was the front-seat passenger in one of the two vehicles that collided near the intersection of Greenleaf Street and Greenleaf Court just before 9 a.m. Friday. Olcikas was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.