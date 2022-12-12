Nine hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on I-88 near Oak Brook

Nine people were hospitalized Monday morning following a three-vehicle crash on westbound I-88, officials said.

A school bus was involved, but of the 11 people who were in the vehicles, just one was a minor, the Oak Brook Fire Department said in a news release.

Five people were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, and four were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. All nine were in stable condition, and their injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. The two other people involved in the crash declined medical care.

The crash scene was clear by about 9:20 a.m., about an hour after the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.