 

Hole in yard collapses, traps worker in Buffalo Grove

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 12/12/2022 10:55 PM

A worker was trapped in a collapsed hole in the front yard of a Buffalo Grove home for around an hour Monday evening before emergency responders could pull him out.

Officials told NBC 5 Chicago later Monday night that the man had died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as a 28-year-old Elmwood Park resident, the TV station reported.

 

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department was called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive to help the buried worker, who was believed not to have been breathing.

Specialists pulled him from the hole at 6:35 p.m., fire officials said.

The man was rushed to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Buffalo Grove police were not immediately available to comment on the investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 