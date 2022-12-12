Hole in yard collapses, traps man in Buffalo Grove

A man was trapped in a collapsed hole in the front yard of a Buffalo Grove home for around an hour Monday evening before rescuers could pull him out.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department was called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive to help the buried man, who was believed not to have been breathing.

Specialists pulled him from the hole at 6:35 p.m., fire officials said.

The man was rushed to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Buffalo Grove police were not immediately available to comment on the investigation.