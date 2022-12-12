Elk Grove Fire Department launching Cadet Program

The Elk Grove Village Fire Department is offering a Cadet Program for residents ages 16 to 18 who are interested in exploring a career in the emergency medical or fire service.

Topics to be covered include CPR and first aid, fire ground tactics, search and rescue, fire protection systems and more.

Participants will receive hands-on experience in vehicle extrication, live fire training inside the department's training tower, and the chance to eventually ride along on shift for part of the day.

Taking part requires a commitment one day per month.

The program begins in January 2023. An application and permission from a parent or guardian is required. Visit elkgrove.org/cadet for more information or call the fire department at (847) 734- 8000.