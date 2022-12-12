Carpentersville trustees approve budget and levy
Updated 12/12/2022 12:37 PM
Carpentersville trustees this month approved a $103 million budget for 2023.
The budget, up roughly $13 million from this year's budget, includes about $7.6 million in property tax revenue. Village officials estimate property tax rates will decrease from $1.94 to $1.80 for every $100 in assessed valuation.
The new budget includes a $3.5 million spend down of reserve funds. Village officials, however, expect to end 2023 with a balance of $17.3 million, approximately the equivalent of half the village's annual operational expenditures.
The budget also includes about $13 million for capital projects, including improvements to the village's historic center in Old Town.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.