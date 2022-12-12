Beach Park man found guilty of murder, faces possible life sentence

A Lake County jury on Friday found a Beach Park man guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in a 2021 Waukegan shooting, officials said Monday.

Juan Garibay, 43, will be sentenced by a Lake County judge in the coming months, and his punishment could be life in prison.

Authorities said Garibay showed up to a home on the 1400 block of Lorraine Place wearing a mask on Aug. 26, 2021, and shot one person in the back and another in the head. The person who was shot in the back later died.

The jury heard testimony from the victim who survived a shot to the head.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said because the case involved a violent crime, he assigned three prosecutors, two victims specialists and an investigator to work it.

"We stand with these victims and all survivors of gun violence," Rinehart said. "At sentencing, we will work to make sure this dangerous offender never hurts anyone again."

Garibay's next hearing is set for Jan. 17.