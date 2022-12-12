Algonquin battery suspect deemed fit for trial

A 29-year-old Algonquin man charged battering a 71-year-old female relative -- and who was accused of posted threats on social media of a shooting at a Brdigeview music festival held over Labor Day weekend -- was found to be restored to fitness Friday.

Daniel O. Susma is charged with felony aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older, felony aggravated domestic battery and four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County.

He was not charged in connection with making social media posts threatening a shooting at the North Coast Festival in Bridgeview, where Thomas Pentz, also known as Diplo, was performing. The threats, however, prompted Diplo and the music festival company to obtain a no-contact order against Susma, according to McHenry County court documents.

The no-contact order remains in effect through Aug. 28, 2024.

Susma was found unfit in August and remained in the jail while being treated, Assistant State's Attorney James Newman said.

In court Friday, Newman and Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda stipulated to opinions submitted by doctors from the Illinois Department of Human Services and Robert Meyer, a licensed clinical psychologist at Mathers Clinic, who said Susma's fitness had been restored.

Susma is accused of striking the woman in the face, scratching her face, back and arms, and covering her mouth and nose as she screamed and "impeding her normal breathing" in July, according to the criminal complaint.

An Algonquin police report related to a July incident days before Susma was arrested notes that Susma was "off of his medication" and "having a manic episode and continued to make disorganized and manic statements."

Susma is being held on $50,000 bail. He would need to post $5,000 to be released pending trial.

Should Susma post bail, he would be required to wear a GPS tracking device, stay at least 1,000 feet from the woman's residence, take all of his prescribed medications and continue to work with mental health providers. He must would have to provide a fixed address and would be on 24-hour house curfew, allowed to leave only for doctor's appointments and court.

Newman said Friday that Susma still is not allowed to be near any large festivals should he be released from jail.

Susma is due back in court Dec. 23 for a status hearing.