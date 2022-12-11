It's time to pick the best and the brightest

Cast your vote for the best holiday lights in the suburbs at events.dailyherald.com.

The grand prize winner (determined by online votes) and Editor's Choice winners from DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs will appear in the Dec. 21 edition of the Daily Herald.

Voting will end Wednesday.

Entries must be residences within the Daily Herald coverage area. Previous grand prize recipients are ineligible to win again.

The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card from Ala Carte Entertainment. The Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.