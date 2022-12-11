Indian Trails Public Library showing "Elf" Monday
Updated 12/11/2022 7:35 PM
Wheeling's Indian Trails Public Library will host a free showing of the Christmas comedy film "Elf" on Monday.
Open to sixth- through 12th-graders, the PG-rated movie will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. Snacks will be available.
Registration is required and is available online at indiantrailslibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar.
