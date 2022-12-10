Suburban Skyview: Eight acres of solar panels to power Kane County Judicial Center

A birds-eye view is the best way to take in the construction of a new solar field in Geneva.

The 8-acre field at the corner of Peck and Bricher roads will be the home of 4,274 solar panels that will provide 45% of the electric needs of the Kane County Judicial Center, says Ivy Klee, Kane County resource management coordinator.

The solar field was approved by the county board in September 2021. It is expected to be online next spring and is estimated to provide a savings of approximately $200,000 per year. GRNE Solar in Palatine is building the solar field. It is funded by the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. Kane County will purchase the electricity from GRNE Solar for 25 years.

