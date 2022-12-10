Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Lombard police officer after robbery

Lombard police say this screenshot of officer body camera footage shows a suspect firing a weapon at police. The image has been digitally altered to add a gray box to partially obscure the identity of the suspect. Courtesy of the Lombard Police Department

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder of a Lombard police officer, accused of shooting him after an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Anthony C. Brown Jr., 31, of the 7500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a weapon and armed robbery, according to DuPage County court records.

He is expected to appear at a bail hearing Saturday morning, according to the DuPage County jail inmate log.

The attempted murder charge alleges that he shot repeatedly at police officer Ryan Postal, shattering Postal's right thigh bone.

Brown also is accused of shooting at another police officer, Alex Martino, resulting in the aggravated discharge of a weapon charge.

The shooting happened after the Pipes and Tobacco store on Roosevelt Road was robbed around 4:05 p.m. by two men. Brown took a backpack, cash and cellphones from an employee, according to the charges.

Lombard police officers responding to the robbery followed two suspects onto nearby Ann Street. After being fired on, a police officer shot and killed one of the men. His name has not been released yet.

The 33-year-old Postal underwent surgery for his injuries Thursday night at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The officer was in "stable condition as he continues to recover" in the hospital, officials said Friday. He has worked for the department for six years.