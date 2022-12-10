FBI: Suspects in custody after Westchester bank robbery Friday afternoon

Federal authorities are searching for the driver of this Mazda sedan, license plate DM29650 who they say may have information on a bank robbery Friday in Westchester. Courtesy of the FBI

Two people are in custody following a bank robbery Friday afternoon in Westchester during which federal authorities say one of the suspects pressed a handgun to the head of a bank employee.

FBI agents are searching for a Mazda sedan, Illinois license plate DM 29650, whose driver they believe has information pertinent to the robbery, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

Agents responded to a report of a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on 31st Street Friday, according to a spokeswoman. Two people, each armed with a handgun, entered the bank about 2 p.m. and demanded money, according to the spokeswoman. Minor injuries occurred during the commission of the crime, but the spokeswoman did not indicate who suffered those injuries. She did not reveal the suspects' gender.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the vehicle can report that information online to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or by phone at (312) 421-6700.