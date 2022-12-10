Buffalo Grove police respond to report of armed robbery at bank

According to a news release from the village of Buffalo Grove, there is a large police presence Saturday afternoon at Bank of America at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove.

At 12:15 p.m., Buffalo Grove police responded to the report of an armed robbery by two people who were last seen fleeing the property in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, the news release said.

The FBI was notified and will be leading the investigation.