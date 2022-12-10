Bail denied for man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Lombard police officer after robbery

Lombard police say this screenshot of officer body camera footage shows a suspect firing a weapon at police. The image has been digitally altered to add a gray box to partially obscure the identity of the suspect. Courtesy of the Lombard Police Department

Bail was denied Saturday for a Chicago man charged with attempted murder of a Lombard police officer, who was shot while investigating an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Anthony C. Brown Jr., 31, didn't fire the gun, but because he allegedly participated in the robbery, he can be held accountable under the law for the crimes related to it.

Brown appeared in person before DuPage County Judge James Orel. He has been in custody since Thursday.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a weapon and armed robbery.

The other suspect in the armed robbery, Pierre Thompson, was shot to death by the injured officer, according to assistant state's attorney Joseph Lindt.

The prosecutor told Orel that Thompson fired seven shots at two Lombard detectives, using a handgun that had been modified into an automatic weapon.

Detective Ryan Postal, 33, was hit in the right thigh as he was getting out of his car. It shattered the bone. A rod was placed in the leg during surgery Thursday, and his recovery is expected to take as long as one year, Lindt said.

The other detective was not injured.

Lindt said that, if convicted, Brown could be sentenced to as many as 80 years in prison on the attempted murder charge, because the victim is a police officer.

The robbery

Lindt said that Brown went in to the Pipes and Tobacco store to case it, then returned to a car where Thompson was. The two then put on gloves and masks and entered the store. The owner, who was in a backroom, called 911 as the robbery was in progress.

The two allegedly stole $600 from the store, plus cash and a backpack from a worker. Lindt said there is a video recording of the robbery.

They ran to nearby Ann Street, as police followed them.

Lindt said Brown was about 50 yards away when Thompson shot Postal.

Brown lives in the 7500 block of South Hermitage Avenue in Chicago.

The 33-year-old Postal underwent surgery for his injuries Thursday night at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The officer was in "stable condition as he continues to recover" in the hospital, officials said Friday. He has worked for the department for six years.