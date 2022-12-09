Wirtz family to unveil plans for land near Mundelein

Representatives of the family that owns the Chicago Blackhawks will reveal redevelopment plans for their sprawling property in Lake County during a Mundelein village board meeting Monday night.

The Wirtz family has proposed turning more than 700 acres of farmland north of Route 60 and northwest of Route 83 into a housing, commercial and industrial development. The family envisions the land being annexed into nearby Mundelein.

The land has been owned by the Wirtzes since the 1850s and is home to the Ivanhoe Nursery & Farms, a wholesale operation selling ornamental trees and shrubs. A large house and other buildings are on the property.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. It also can be viewed online at mundelein.org.