Suspect dies, Lombard police officer hospitalized after exchanging gunfire

Lombard police say this screenshot of officer body camera footage shows a suspect firing a weapon at police. *Image has been digitally altered to add a gray box to partially obscure the identity of the suspect. Photo courtesy of the Lombard Police Department

A suspect in an armed robbery has died, and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized after both were shot Thursday night, authorities said.

Police were called to a report of an armed robbery at Pipes & Tobacco, a store in a strip mall in the 0-100 block of west Roosevelt Road.

Officers encountered two male suspects near Ann and Lincoln streets, further north of the smoke shop. One of the suspects shot at police, and officers returned fire, according to a police department statement late Thursday.

Both the suspect and the police officer were hit and taken to an area hospital.

The male suspect was declared deceased. Officials did not release the person's name and age.

The officer was undergoing surgery for his injuries, police said. A second suspect is currently in custody with charges pending.

Per standard protocol, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office have begun an independent investigation into the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.