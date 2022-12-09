Suspect dead, Lombard police officer hospitalized after exchanging gunfire

Lombard police say this screenshot of officer body camera footage shows a suspect firing a weapon at police. *Image has been digitally altered to add a gray box to partially obscure the identity of the suspect. Courtesy of the Lombard Police Department

A suspect in an armed robbery has died, and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized after both were shot Thursday, authorities said.

Police were called to a report of an armed robbery at Pipes & Tobacco, a store in a strip mall on the 0-100 block of west Roosevelt Road.

Officers encountered two male suspects near Ann and Lincoln streets, north of the smoke shop. One shot at police, and officers returned fire, according to a police department statement late Thursday.

Both the suspect and the police officer were hit and taken to the hospital.

The male suspect was pronounced deceased. The DuPage County coroner's office performed an autopsy Friday. Coroner Richard Jorgensen said his identity cannot be released yet due to issues notifying his next of kin.

The 33-year-old officer underwent surgery for his injuries Thursday night. The officer is in "stable condition as he continues to recover" in the hospital, officials said Friday. The officer has worked for the department for six years.

A second suspect is in custody with charges pending.

Per protocol, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office have begun an independent investigation into the shooting.