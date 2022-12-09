Rolling Meadows woman, her dog die after being hit by a car

A Rolling Meadows woman was struck by a car and killed while walking a dog on the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road around 4:45 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Initial investigation shows that a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling west on Kirchoff Road and struck the woman and her dog, the release stated.

The woman was taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 5:20 p.m. A good Samaritan took the dog to a nearby animal hospital, but the dog died as well.

The identity of the woman is being withheld until family members are notified.

The driver of the Toyota Prius, a 45-year-old Arlington Heights woman and a younger female passenger, were not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Rolling Meadows Police Department and the Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.