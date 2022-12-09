 

Rolling Meadows woman, 82, and her dog die after being hit by a car

 
By Maia Luem
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 12/10/2022 1:06 PM

A Rolling Meadows woman was struck by a car and killed while walking a dog on the 2100 block of Kirchoff Road around 4:45 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Initial investigation shows that a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling west on Kirchoff Road and struck the woman and her dog, the release stated.

 

The woman, who has been identified as Rosina Stanzer Loew, 82, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 5:20 p.m.

A good Samaritan took the dog to a nearby animal hospital, but the dog died as well.

The driver of the Toyota Prius, a 45-year-old Arlington Heights woman and a younger female passenger, were not injured.

The crash is being investigated by the Rolling Meadows Police Department and the Major Crimes Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 