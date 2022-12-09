Local artists' work on display at Des Plaines Public Library
Updated 12/9/2022 12:39 PM
Artwork by members of the Des Plaines Art Guild is on display at the city's library.
The featured work is from artists Mary Olson, Bill Hynes, Bette Cianciarulo, Darek Deetz, Tigerlily Cross, Stan Kotecki, Dolores Kenney, Elaine Tejcek, Rhonda Popko and Paula Zoern-Loga.
The exhibition will run through January on the third floor of the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
