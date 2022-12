Lake County property transfers for Nov. 2-7, 2022

Antioch

$605,000; 42900 N Janette St., Antioch; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Margaret Mazur to Louis V Amari

$525,000; 1906 White Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Eric J Brooks to John Mackenzie

$434,000; 1809 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by NVR Inc to John R Schmitz

$359,000; 913 Heartland Park Lane, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Ryan J Harrison to Dennis Bentil

$355,000; 92 Rotterdam Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Joseph Cavender to Erik H Fischer

$316,500; 888 Heartland Park Lane, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jose A Nicola to Motasem Abdeljaber

$300,000; 722 Kennedy Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Thomas Hepner to Jeffrey M Constable

$245,000; 42690 N Woodbine Ave., Antioch; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Michael R Volkmar to Darrell E Cook

$187,000; 40040 N Hidden Bunker Ct Unit 1, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Marc D Wenborg to Charles Hansbrough

$160,000; 25455 W Highwoods Drive, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Rachel John Kniager to Sarah Heath Brost

Beach Park

$267,000; 12420 W Bonnie Brook Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Gregory L Zarifian to Frank Eickenberg

$185,000; 10035 W York House Road, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Joshua L Bixler to Alfredo Estela

$70,000; 1649 W Beach Road, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Sandra Funk to Christine Gregerson

Deerfield

$738,000; 1525 Country Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Mark Sternberg to Jeremy Kogan

$570,000; 1339 Greenwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Wolfgang A Hillinger to Tyler Warren

$540,000; 467 Castlewood Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Felix Kopylenko to Griffin Dwyer

$472,500; 1158 Holly Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Andrea Fowler to Shawn E Story

$340,000; 820 King Richards Court, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Tae Jing Suk to Randall Prueitt

$221,000; 352 Kelburn Rd Unit 224, Deerfield; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Erik Gutman to Bryn Mai David

Fox Lake

$90,000; 11 Saint Thomas Colony Unit 5, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Mark Waddell to Christina Seaks

Grayslake

$430,000; 503 Jennifer Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Scott J Landy to Teri Thompson

$375,000; 1136 Chesapeake Blvd., Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Sondra Berrettini to Marc Elfering

$337,000; 1822 Watercolor Place, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Aaron Swain to Shameka Smith Scott

$290,000; 350 Mitchell Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Missionary Sisters Servants Of to Frank Slovnik

$287,500; 33069 N Park St., Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Karen L Sadoski to Kyle Miller

$258,000; 232 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Carl D Seifert to Andrew Morawiecki

$227,000; 841 Essex Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Jose M Felix Jr to Raymond R Duncan

$225,000; 941 Manchester Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Avinash S Khodke to Frank Valenziano

$205,000; 219 S Slusser St., Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Sheila Mihalka to Kelcie Keith

Gurnee

$425,000; 483 Sierra Place, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Larry L Simonetti to Reggie Olivares

$320,000; 6460 Cunningham Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Johnny Otis Knox to Branko Bogdanov

$240,500; 802 Ferndale St., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Flipping Lake County Inc to Mor Pissetzky

$227,500; 4450 Mcclure Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by William A Churchill to Dan Abelas

$205,000; 7012 Buchanan Dr Unit 1F, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Judith Y Legorreta to Chad Boyce

$172,500; 658 Mitchell Court, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Wayne S Kottka to Adrian Llanos

$140,000; 742 Chandler Road, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by KLE Properties LLC to Theodore K Richter

Hainesville

$310,000; 473 Deer Crossing Court, Hainesville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Pamela J Kallestad to Ariana Ronis Boutain

$178,000; 129 W Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Michael Leon to Allen Leonard

Hawthorn Woods

$580,000; 11 Elm St., Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Gregory B Hultman to Lukasz Saluda

$579,500; 13 Nelson Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Venkata Thota

$568,000; 23 Commons Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Darren Byus

$340,000; 59 Harborside Way, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Kristine Pearce to Howard Ackerman

Highland Park

$750,000; 1234 Ridgewood Drive, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Robert J Smoler to Robert B Daugherty

$514,500; 1610 Robin Hood Place, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Timothy A Neu to Robert Laing

$500,000; 2660 Saint Johns Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Christopher R Broach to Joseph Soldavini

$490,000; 563 Chicago Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Todd C Plodzeen to Shwan Shadaia

$438,500; 1805 Elmwood Drive, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Jayne Melis

$260,000; 2714 Western Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Angelo Biondi to Patty S Amador

$215,000; 1795 Lake Cook Rd Unit 306, Highland Park; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Natalie N Coorlas to John Skosnik

Ingleside

$382,500; 34911 N Catherine St., Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Ronald D Hinkle to Gerald A Wente

$179,500; 714 State Route 59, Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by William J Mcarthur to Robbie Alan Schalk Sr

Island Lake

$350,000; 236 Forest Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Robert Rekuc to Alexandra M Steinhiser

$325,000; 3445 Burr Oak Lane, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Daniel P Petzold to Andrew Simmons

$235,000; 4402 Shooting Star Court, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Deborah L Heuer to Corey J Raymond

Kildeer

$670,000; 21370 N Andover Road, Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Daniel Genovese to Razina Isa

Lake Forest

$325,000; 151 E Laurel Ave Unit 106, Lake Forest; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Francis Michael Doorley to Jing Bai

Lake Villa

$742,000; 25446 W Columbia Bay Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Thomas Mcguire to William T Tribley

$210,000; 25366 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Karmen L Liabraaten to Samantha Elaine Wrzesinski

$145,000; 37363 N Granada Blvd., Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Chad E Wright to Cassandra L Kita

$55,000; 8 Lake Vista Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Lake Vista Estates LLC to Meritus Homes LLC

Lake Zurich

$680,000; 1029 Cider Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Balan Chidambaram to Ayham Chamout

$430,000; 331 Red Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Sylwia Solbut to Jung Im Oh

$170,000; 21317 W Shady.... Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to James J Rende Jr

Libertyville

$515,000; 716 Dawes St., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Christina C Hillyard to Randall Thomas Manoyan

$510,000; 1046 Tamarack Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Jon P Stanfel to Marc Bangser

$400,000; 31355 N Oplaine Road, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Karma Hertsberg to Andrew Jones

$260,000; 612 Kenwood Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Ramune V Olenick to Gregory Thomas Lobe

$260,000; 16199 W Des Plaines Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Susan L Kinney to Brenna Preisser

Lindenhurst

$255,000; 1916 Hazelwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Patrick A Kelly to Maria Roman

$180,000; 3188 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Sharath Babu Annabathina to Nidia L Martinez

$168,500; 3149 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Kelly Marie Gallagher to Anish A Thakkar

$165,000; 2913 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Thomas V Lentz to Colleen M Milburn

$165,000; 2909 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Amy Greene to Henry Luu Tran

Long Grove

$525,000; 4616 Forest Edge Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Margaret M Davis to Erin Sabath

$440,000; 4359 Il Route 22, Long Grove; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by David A Hembd to Laxmi Dubey

Mundelein

$520,000; 1610 Savannah Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Rachel Marie Coonce to Andrew J Mixon

$395,000; 62 S Windsor Place, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by David M Grum to Nicholas Sadofsky

$377,000; 2650 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ellen Brown

$350,000; 2853 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jimmie Shepherd Jr

$260,000; 1776 Barnhill Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Mohsin Khan to Nicholas Olma

$215,000; 584 Woodcrest Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Beverley A Enzinger to Ostap Ozarko

$205,000; 1229 Ballantrae Pl Unit E, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Karolyn Wotring to Alicia Becker

$105,000; 555 Deepwoods Dr Unit 1C, Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Mustafa Alawsi to Mallikarjuna Goli

North Chicago

$300,000; 1715 Natoma Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Curtis W Brame to Timothy Clark

$187,500; 1029 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by MJH Holdings LLC Series J to Cinthia Perez

$70,000; 1141 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Peter Paul Serzynski to Manuel Rios

$55,000; 2217 Honore Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Acorn Homes LLC

Round Lake

$190,000; 24759 W Clinton Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Jose A Chamorro to Alejandro Luna

Round Lake Beach

$279,000; 2222 N Cheswick Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Gia M Willems to Abdelhameed Hamed

$275,000; 2301 N Harvest Hill Place, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Pajam Entrepreneurs LLC to Jeanette Marie Thompkins

$249,000; 229 Churchill Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Barbara Kaminska to Efrain Luquis

$205,000; 1311 Turnbull Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by David A Podolske to Torres J Coria

$170,000; 2025 Westview Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Zachary S Badofsky to Leonardo Lopez

Round Lake Heights

$155,000; 616 Mohawk Drive, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Mary K Germann to Victor Olson

Round Lake Park

$115,000; 102 E Willow Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Open Door Property Group LLC

Spring Grove

$180,000; 38366 N 4th Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Dion M Fain to Jennifer Trempala

Vernon Hills

$393,000; 206 Atlantic Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Angela Joo to Nellie Saberon

$391,000; 216 Alexandria Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Michael Pokryfke to Aaron Featherston

$378,000; 726 Summit Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Mindaugas Susinskas to Lei Shi

$355,000; 408 Pine Lake Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Andrew Justice to Angela G Hayward

$235,000; 364 Washington Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Dorothy S Wesolowski to Oyun Undrakh Khurelbaatar

$233,000; 810 Waterview Cir Unit 4, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Jin Song to Guljemal Gochova

$215,000; 181 Hemingway Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Cindy Yao to Batbold Lodoi

$180,000; 418 Briarwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Triple N LLC to Gama Properties 2 LLC

$171,000; 308 Farmington Ln Unit 204, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Guadalupe Flores to Hilda Lazar

$169,500; 837 Lansing Ct Unit 17-3, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Gordian Multi Strategy Fund

$156,000; 840 N Lakeside Dr Unit 1D, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jalem Mirza to Pawel Kanski

$150,000; 15 Crestview Ln Unit 7, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Rolando Nepomuceno to Hui Xu

Volo

$365,000; 400 Minuet Circle, Volo; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Zhiwei Duan to Marilu Castro

$360,000; 1428 Wentworth Drive, Volo; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Nicholas S Hall to Ashley Lepcin

$197,000; 528 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Samuel Ruizblanco to Sidney Ray Edwards

Wadsworth

$218,000; 3031 Concord Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jessie Manansala to Thomas L Follensbee

Wauconda

$480,000; 2449 Trailside Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Jacqueline Sylvain to Martin Giles Jr

$357,000; 25559 W Lakeview Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Johanna Hill to Nicholas Thomas

$290,000; 514 Indian Ridge Trail, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Bruce Heath to Steven C Ploughe

$256,500; 327 Bangs St., Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Robert A Wojcicki Jr to Robert Andrew Wojcicki III

$230,000; 120 Parkview Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Diane L Gresham Brown to Mary Soto

Waukegan

$235,000; 3500 Rock Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by I Buy LLC to Julian Astorga Colorado

$225,000; 3228 Rugby Court, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by MBF Investments Inc to Jorge L Hernandez Cambray

$210,000; 815 Washington Park, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Ernesto Fierro to Jose F Aguilera

$190,000; 840 Buck Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Flipping Lake County Inc to Hector Morales

$176,000; 2609 W Florida Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Franklin Loper to Daniel Saavedra

$165,000; 2032 Delaware Road, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Frederick William Ebler III to Reynaldo Olden

$142,000; 3228 Rugby Court, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to MBF Investments LLC

$142,000; 2020 Chestnut St., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Custom Development LLC

$67,000; 122 S Martin Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Victoria Martinez to Miguel A Martinez

Winthrop Harbor

$292,500; 549 Ravine Drive, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by James Tekampe to Wesley Hediger

$270,000; 430 Deerpath Drive, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Edward T Parks to Michael Allen Nicely

Zion

$260,000; 2726 Bethel Blvd., Zion; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Joel E Engelhardt to Junoh Kim

$239,000; 2300 Joanna Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Gerardo D Mateo Martinez to Noe Salgado

$194,000; 1714 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 7, 2022, by Christian Adolfo Guzman to Victor Negron

$150,000; 2101 Gabriel Ave., Zion; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Ahmadiyya Movement In Islam to Abraham J Scott

$120,500; 2812 Edina Blvd., Zion; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Broker Solutions Inc to Santiago Vences Salgado

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.