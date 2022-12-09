Kane state's attorney: Aurora officers followed procedure in June chase

Aurora police officers who pursued two suspects in an Arlington Heights stabbing on June 10 "acted properly and followed department policy" in the moments leading up to the suspects' deaths, officials said Friday.

The pursuit began after an Aurora police officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of the stabbing suspects and their vehicle in an Arlington Heights police bulletin and called for backup, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. The officer pulled over the suspects over after witnessing a traffic violation around Fourth Street and Galena Boulevard.

During the traffic stop, the officer identified the driver as Craig Garner, 24 of Aurora, and his father Gregory Garner, 52 of Chicago, in the passenger seat. The officer confirmed Gregory Garner was wanted on an arrest warrant; he asked Craig Garner to turn the ignition off but he did not comply, the release stated.

Multiple officers pursued the vehicle but eventually stopped because the suspect was speeding and committing other traffic violations, the release said.

Roughly 19 seconds after the pursuit ended, Craig Garner's car crashed on the 800 block of Fourth street, killing him and his father.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser reviewed the case, evidence and eyewitness accounts and determined the officers involved acted properly.

"It is an officer's duty to protect the community, and these officers were doing so when they chose to pursue the Garners' vehicle," Mosser said. "Evidence showed officers lost sight of the vehicle, which is estimated to have been traveling 90 mph, well over the posted speed limit."