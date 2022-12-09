Kane County property transfers for Oct. 20 to Nov. 8, 2022

Algonquin

$485,000; 1481 Boulder Bluff Lane, Algonquin; Oct. 28, 2022, by Tracey L. Egan to Aleksandr Druzhinin

$435,000; 1860 Peach Tree Lane, Algonquin; Oct. 27, 2022, by Dave Piotrowski to Bozena Powala

$350,000; 7 Winding Canyon Court, Algonquin; Oct. 31, 2022, by Michael Jay Murphy to Jeffrey Thomas Wright

Aurora

$550,000; 613 Clarendon Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by David J. Daugherty to Nicholas A. Helander

$500,000; 517 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Nov. 7, 2022, by Douglas G. Fagans to Abhishake R. Onteddu

$500,000; 2900 Clarissa Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Pratool Bharti to Mir Naser

$485,500; 2792 Breckenridge Circle, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by Dhanasekar Ravichandran to Sreeraam Prakaesh Kondalraj

$460,000; 1072 Vineyard Lane, Aurora; Oct. 27, 2022, by Jeffrey N. Rudolph to Alina L. Yuan

$420,500; 864 Finley Drive, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Victor Bantus

$402,000; 804 Finley Drive, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Sujatha Vadlamudi

$390,000; 1158 Barkston Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by William E. Black to Helen Gembus

$379,500; 862 Finley Drive, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Gantulga Byambaa

$375,000; 4147 Milford Lane, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Milan Anson to Sandesh Prakash Katkamwar

$375,000; 3080 Compton Road, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Doug A. Bredeweg to Joshua B. Rumbley

$375,000; 2024 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Mark G. Horton to Shari Lynn Saucedo

$325,000; 2930 Evergreen Lane, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by Lloyd Austin to Jaclyn Kay Rivard

$320,500; 2980 Worcester Lane, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Richard N. Fisher to Matthew Joseph Noschese

$315,000; 371 Vaughn Circle, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Bansi O. Sharma to Akshay Narayan Rao

$314,000; 3167 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Luvthyhome LLC to Arpan Shrivastava

$313,000; 3220 Blaine Court W, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by SH Real Estates LLC to Sardor Safarov

$300,000; 44 S. Canterbury Road, Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by George R. Smith to Michael W. Mundy

$292,000; 3129 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by Luvthyhome LLC to Jose G. Ollarves Alvarez

$280,000; 3072 Quincy Lane, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Jason Yach to Anthony McFarland

$279,000; 2493 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Bo Yde to Jessica Lashuanta Robertson

$262,500; 3476 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Vizard Consulting Series LLC to 3476 Ravine Circle LLC

$248,000; 1701 Heather Drive, Aurora; Oct. 27, 2022, by Ronald M. Hem to Debra A. Wyland

$245,000; 525 W. New York St., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Bradford A. Lee to Christian Rodriguez

$245,000; 2215 Scott Lane, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Leonard J. Korn to Rebecca Hernandez

$230,000; 6 Westgate Drive, Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Edward Wegener to Spencer Gardner

$230,000; 214 N. Calhoun St., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Maria Concepcion Lopez Soto to Antonio Ferrer Delacruz

$220,000; 901 Gleason Ave., Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Cesar A. Valdez to Itzel Ruiz

$207,500; 737 George Ave., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Judith C. Dittman to Kristen Hartman

$206,500; 241 S. Fordham Ave., Aurora; Oct. 28, 2022, by Kenneth Limong to Nicholas William Joy

$189,500; 819 Oliver Ave., Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by DCC Investments LLC to Dulce Hernandez

$175,000; 780 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by D. Allen Dotson Jr. to Blue Butterfly Investments LLC

$170,000; 380 Springlake LaneUnit A, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Hamzah Alghazali to Syed Ali Hasnain Naqvi

$170,000; 1126 Village Center Pkwy Unit 4, Aurora; Oct. 27, 2022, by Brenda Atwell to Muhammad Shafi

$125,000; 221 Vermont Ave., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Schoppe Properties LLC; 221 V. to Eric Ugalde

$120,000; 723 Rural St., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Yong C. Cockriel to OCJB Properties LLC

$100,000; 465 S. Spencer St., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Jason Reyes

$92,000; 233 N. Sumner Ave., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Ron Berry to Skydan Equity Partners LLC

$50,000; 2091 Jericho Road, Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Leigh K. Johnson to Martin Falcon

Batavia

$501,000; 420 Morton St., Batavia; Oct. 31, 2022, by Michael Manny to Samuel W. Cokinos

$450,000; 429 Spring St., Batavia; Oct. 28, 2022, by Thomas J. Calandra to Brian Iwinski

$400,000; 345 N. Jefferson St., Batavia; Nov. 2, 2022, by Naomi F. Dwyer to Lawrence Raymond Erickson

$365,000; 399 Meadowdale Lane, Batavia; Oct. 31, 2022, by Pascal Agneray to Craig Kiplinger

$350,000; 1326 Pine St., Batavia; Oct. 28, 2022, by Michael Bradley Thomas to Terence Hyland

$334,500; 2005 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Oct. 31, 2022, by CalAtlantic Group LLC to Lildan Properties LLC

$320,000; 2009 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Oct. 31, 2022, by CalAtlantic Group LLC to Zbigniew Laba

$261,000; 1322 Spencer Lane Unit 8-3, Batavia; Nov. 1, 2022, by Robert Wiarda to David A. Smith

$236,000; 360 Mill St., Batavia; Oct. 28, 2022, by William R. Wegener to Kyle L. Kaser

Big Rock

$299,000; 46W600 Granart Road, Big Rock; Oct. 31, 2022, by Craig A. Becker to Alejandro Ventura Hernandez

Carpentersville

$410,000; 2311 Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; Oct. 28, 2022, by Brad Huseman to Jonathan Gutmann

$250,000; 6574 Marble Lane, Carpentersville; Nov. 1, 2022, by Bryan J. Block to Jonathan Andrew Gonzalez

$235,000; 1984 Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; Nov. 1, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Tyler Martin

$200,000; 717 Southwind Drive, Carpentersville; Nov. 1, 2022, by Rolando Palencia Rodriguez to Rene Arroyo

$200,000; 26 Thrush Road, Carpentersville; Oct. 27, 2022, by Arturo Rangel to Miguel Marin

$195,000; 2069 Orchard Lane Unit 7-C4, Carpentersville; Oct. 27, 2022, by Lori L. Geiger to Cynthia Ublasi

Elburn

$503,000; 43W040 Kenmar Drive, Elburn; Oct. 27, 2022, by Julie A. Carls to Omar Casarez Jr.

$450,000; 1557 Melbourne St., Elburn; Oct. 27, 2022, by Brian Michael Plocinski to Adam Wishne

$370,000; 680 Prairie Valley St., Elburn; Oct. 31, 2022, by Acorn Builders LLC to Alexander Miranda

$200,000; 510 S. Main St., Elburn; Nov. 1, 2022, by Phillip T. Albano to Erika Kothe

Elgin

$604,500; 1824 Chandolin Lane, Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by CalAtlantic Group LLC to Alejandro Estrada Corrillo

$575,000; 11N356 Williamsburg Drive, Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by John J. Schwan Jr. to Francisco Avila

$550,000; 721 E. Chicago St., Elgin; Oct. 21, 2022, by Maria C. Gloria Gonzalez to Feliciano Figueroa

$550,000; 3898 Eagle Ridge Drive, Elgin; Oct. 28, 2022, by Stephen J. Goehl to Gary Krauter

$470,000; 3530 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Oct. 27, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Robert Matuska

$463,000; 3804 Gardenia Drive, Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by CalAtlantic Group LLC to Jason C. Rice

$450,000; 1230 Larkin Ave., Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by Larkin Partners Of Elgin LLC to Ezam Properties LLC

$423,500; 3756 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by NVR Inc to Harish Kumar Mangali

$420,000; 256 Water Lily Lane, Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by David J. Olsen to David Oral Jones

$410,000; 415 Hopkins Ave., Elgin; Oct. 28, 2022, by Wieslawa Kozyra-Gardocki to Dhivya Narayanan Somalinga Jayaprakash

$350,000; 1457 Foxmoor Lane, Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Robert L. Newton Jr. to Thomas Joseph Henaghan

$320,000; 2896 Edgewater Drive, Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Lynda J. Harney to Richard Iskerka

$320,000; 217 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Oct. 27, 2022, by DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Borys Grabar

$315,000; 414 N. Spring St., Elgin; Oct. 28, 2022, by Richard A. Assad to Matthew Quiroz

$300,000; 1285 N. Lyle Ave., Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Louette C. Rogers to Nora Duran

$286,500; 12N171 Berner Drive, Elgin; Oct. 25, 2022, by Elgin Church of the Nazarene to Raul Aviles

$285,000; 752 Diane Ave., Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Brett M. Tuman to Antonio P. Feliciano

$275,000; 937 Augusta Ave., Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by Saira S. Delgado to Mario Yepez Cortez

$270,000; 311 S. Weston Ave., Elgin; Oct. 27, 2022, by Donna M. Kern to Nora Elisa Ibarra Ramirez

$255,000; 1448 Mackenzie Lane, Elgin; Oct. 24, 2022, by Pritesh Soni to Larry D. Henning

$252,500; 135 Dawson Drive, Elgin; Oct. 28, 2022, by KWD LLC to Anna M. Liggins

$250,000; 11N936 Almora Terrace, Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Housing Continuum Inc to Monica Jackson

$243,000; 631 Center St., Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by Jonathan D. Arbitman to Jorge R. Inzurriaga

$230,000; 258 Douglas Ave., Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Thomas P. Hionis Jr. to Jacob Gutierrez

$205,000; 213 N. McLean Blvd., Elgin; Oct. 28, 2022, by Gabriel Bertoli Brum to Anthony Osorio

$180,000; 1107 Yorkshire Court Unit B, Elgin; Oct. 20, 2022, by Zbigniew Baran to Amy B. Hammerquist

$173,000; 68 N. Aldine St., Elgin; Oct. 28, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Eric Quinones

$130,000; 50 S. Grove Ave Unit 410, Elgin; Oct. 27, 2022, by Excel Market Solutions LLC to Halid Muhammad

Geneva

$625,000; 2228 Kings Court, Geneva; Nov. 1, 2022, by John J. Griffin to Sebastien Leroy

$610,000; 596 Gray St., Geneva; Nov. 2, 2022, by Andrew E. Dahlberg to Jake Stoiber

$600,000; 0N317 Feece Court, Geneva; Oct. 28, 2022, by Brian E. Kilmer to Matthew Alholm

$480,500; 465 Prairieview Drive, Geneva; Nov. 1, 2022, by Winona Richards to Peter A. Rimbos

$420,000; 644 Riverbank Drive, Geneva; Nov. 2, 2022, by James D. Young to Kevin J. Snow

$385,000; 2800 Coventry Court, Geneva; Oct. 31, 2022, by Cynthia Pekarek to Sheila Finch

$340,000; 0N438 Dooley Drive, Geneva; Oct. 27, 2022, by Joseph Monteleone to Jason Steel

$310,000; 730 McKinley Ave., Geneva; Oct. 31, 2022, by Katie A. Gurney to Patricia M. Divittorio

$300,000; 1596 Kirkwood Drive, Geneva; Oct. 28, 2022, by Dean Lappi to Marcus Mazzuca

Gilberts

$357,000; 717 Kerry Court, Gilberts; Oct. 27, 2022, by Steve E. Robertson to Calvin Clark

$310,000; 170 Jackson St., Gilberts; Nov. 1, 2022, by Mason Radamacher to Michael Patras

Hampshire

$587,500; 1211 Coyote Trail, Hampshire; Nov. 1, 2022, by Donald J. Vintika to Omar Albojermi

$509,500; 1153 Sunup Pt, Hampshire; Nov. 2, 2022, by CalAtlantic Group LLC to David M. Haskins

$275,000; 19N915 Brier Hill Road, Hampshire; Oct. 28, 2022, by Melissa Kampschroer to Jakub W. Stepniak

$243,000; 823 Elizabeth Lane, Hampshire; Nov. 1, 2022, by Joan A. Fernandes to Laura Catalano

$230,000; 1004 Como Circle, Hampshire; Oct. 31, 2022, by Krzysztof Kawa to Marlene Jean Bartlett

$222,000; 2652 Cesario Drive, Hampshire; Oct. 27, 2022, by Andrew L. Struthers to Robert Jackson

Huntley

$500,000; 13082 Dearborn Trail, Huntley; Nov. 1, 2022, by William Vranek to James J. Maloney Jr.

$435,000; 12735 Muir Drive, Huntley; Oct. 28, 2022, by Richard E. Livengood to Terrence Horan

$340,000; 14058 Sundance Drive, Huntley; Nov. 1, 2022, by Carolyn J. Lindsey to Barbara Curle

$340,000; 13848 Gardner Drive, Huntley; Oct. 28, 2022, by Patricia Herring to Henry E. Troast

$297,000; 13933 Chanwahon Road, Huntley; Nov. 2, 2022, by Joseph Nitti to Nancy L. Bloedorn

$215,000; 12950 Meadow View Court Unit 201, Huntley; Nov. 2, 2022, by Eric Eigenhauser to Joann Farrar

Lafox

$395,000; 1N254 Lafox Road, Lafox; Oct. 27, 2022, by Little Train House LLC to Promontory House LLC

Maple Park

$500,000; 1N917 Saddlewood Drive, Maple Park; Oct. 28, 2022, by Luis Torres to Maximilian Michael Cadena

$230,000; 49W677 Middleton Road, Maple Park; Oct. 28, 2022, by James Middleton to Eric Theisen

Montgomery

$415,000; 1708 Balmoral Lane, Montgomery; Nov. 2, 2022, by Daniel Morris to Tavaris Robinson

$352,000; 1824 Cambridge Lane, Montgomery; Oct. 27, 2022, by Thomas W. Schultz to Andrew Jensik

North Aurora

$350,000; 932 Fitzwilliam Way, North Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Dawn L. Lore Snyder

$330,000; 241 Spring Court, North Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Corey Hardersen to Juan Alvaro Rodriguez Magana

$225,000; 303 John St., North Aurora; Oct. 28, 2022, by Jacob Hilliard to Kenneth Kennedy

$210,000; 812 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Timothy Andrew Vaughan to Aleyan M. Baker

$202,000; 116 Pierce St., North Aurora; Oct. 27, 2022, by Jeffrey Carlson to Keith Ashe

Pingree Grove

$365,000; 1405 Broadland Drive, Pingree Grove; Nov. 1, 2022, by Justin M. Kollias to Alexander Akrivos

$365,000; 1210 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Oct. 31, 2022, by DR Horton Inc. Midwest to David E. Ohara

$345,000; 521 Larkspur Lane, Pingree Grove; Oct. 27, 2022, by NVR Inc to Veronica Hutchins

$300,000; 2370 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Oct. 27, 2022, by DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Aribalaji Rangarajan

$300,000; 2368 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Oct. 28, 2022, by DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Penelope Aguilar

$278,500; 1148 Crestview Lane, Pingree Grove; Nov. 1, 2022, by Deborah L. Weiss to Robert V. Cork

Sleepy Hollow

$656,500; 6 Brom Court, Sleepy Hollow; Oct. 27, 2022, by Wesley J. Wodka to Bohdan Dmytrenko

$448,000; 230 Deer Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Nov. 1, 2022, by Anthony C. Selvaggio to Anvar Abrorov

$430,000; 1110 Crane Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Nov. 1, 2022, by Cheryl L. Venlos to Paul William Eyrich

$330,000; 904 Willow Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Oct. 28, 2022, by Craig Biancalana to Mario A. Rossi

$265,000; 829 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Oct. 28, 2022, by Mary Lee Tinebra to Dedra L. Pfeiffer

South Elgin

$510,000; 388 S. Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by CalAtlantic Group LLC to Shaishav Satishbhai Patel

$475,000; 1025 Bluff Quarry Drive, South Elgin; Oct. 28, 2022, by Kanaiyalal M. Patel to Dhaval Mukeshkumar Thakkar

$395,000; 17 Ivy Court, South Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Daniel T. Perry to Mary Amos

$380,000; 494 S. Collins St., South Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Clifford J. Faxel to Allyson Marie Cerutti

$351,000; 864 Medford Ave., South Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Michael E. Poppenga to Kylie Behnke

$338,000; 895 Medford Ave., South Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Israel J. Perez to Milos Babic

$330,000; 369 Juniper Lane, South Elgin; Oct. 27, 2022, by Jennifer Handelsman to Orlando Macaspac

$329,000; 11 Juli Court, South Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by J. Rivkah S. Olivera to Marjorie Jackson

$265,000; 95 Ione Drive Unit D, South Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by Jerry R. Loud to Joseph Serpico

$206,000; 404 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin; Nov. 1, 2022, by Donna J. Bard to Karla Herrera

$190,000; 287 Sandhurst Lane Unit D, South Elgin; Nov. 2, 2022, by Marilyn Podgorski to Steven K. Atkins

$175,000; 401 S. Collins St. Unit F, South Elgin; Oct. 31, 2022, by Joyce Koziol to Luc Pilwar Al-sakhria

St. Charles

$735,000; 4N539 Hidden Oaks Road, St. Charles; Nov. 1, 2022, by Brian Panzer to Ryan Schmyanski

$681,500; 940 Reserve Drive, St. Charles; Oct. 31, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Chad W. Muir

$624,500; 4000 Faith Lane, St. Charles; Nov. 4, 2022, by V. & M. Investment & Remodeling to Gus D. Koutsis

$615,000; 1001 Stonehedge Road, St. Charles; Oct. 31, 2022, by Patrick Henry Runde to Robert J. Alimondi

$600,000; 801 Kirk Road, St. Charles; Nov. 2, 2022, by Old Second National Bank to Airs Properties LLC

$600,000; 50 S. 1st St. Unit 3B, St. Charles; Oct. 27, 2022, by First Street Development II to Narendra Patel

$588,000; 4N438 Robert Penn Warren Cove, St. Charles; Oct. 28, 2022, by Ryan Klaic to Winfried Kaczmarek

$550,000; 5N546 Myles Road, St. Charles; Nov. 1, 2022, by Chad Erickson to Tomasz Laczynski

$475,000; 38W443 Woodhill Lane, St. Charles; Nov. 1, 2022, by Donald G. Brungard to Brian C. Green

$440,000; 1976 Sagebrook Drive, St. Charles; Nov. 1, 2022, by Nicholas Kozin to David Slager

$425,000; 717 Manley Road, St. Charles; Nov. 2, 2022, by William P. Kaminski to Glenn Biallas

$425,000; 38W470 Toms Trail Drive, St. Charles; Oct. 27, 2022, by Tiffery R. Bonifas to Audrey L. Lange

$400,000; 36W186 River Grange Road, St. Charles; Oct. 31, 2022, by Peter J. Cissik to Donna Amato

$385,000; 406 S. 3rd Ave., St. Charles; Oct. 27, 2022, by Roger A. Ritzman to Thierry Lagueux

$375,000; 5N295 Harvest Lane, St. Charles; Nov. 1, 2022, by Paul M. Lukac to Adolfo Alvarez

$295,000; 827 Crossing Way, St. Charles; Oct. 31, 2022, by Rocco Dicosola to Melinda J. Bosso

$295,000; 3120 Saint Michel Lane, St. Charles; Nov. 2, 2022, by Christina Arduino to Alyssa M. Mikoola

$155,000; 1820 Wallace Ave Unit 109, St. Charles; Nov. 2, 2022, by Midwest Furniture & Equipment to Warpinski Properties LLC

Sugar Grove

$492,000; 930 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove; Oct. 31, 2022, by Charles A. Douglas to Joshua Piper

$450,000; 877 Elm St., Sugar Grove; Nov. 1, 2022, by Ona Schlicht to David Richter

$430,000; 1304 Slater St., Sugar Grove; Oct. 28, 2022, by Peter Voors to Zachary David Seibel

$419,000; 357 Hampstead Drive, Sugar Grove; Oct. 28, 2022, by Paul M. Delach to Lawrence A. Hudson

$405,000; 4 Bury Court, Sugar Grove; Oct. 28, 2022, by Deborah A. Purpur to Bryan Block

$324,500; 43W725 Marian Circle S, Sugar Grove; Nov. 2, 2022, by Philip Lundquist to Douglas E. Gerwitz

$240,000; 276 Whitfield Drive Unit A, Sugar Grove; Oct. 31, 2022, by Alexander J. Miranda to Phillip Dalbis

Wayne

$450,000; 35W374 Pearson Drive, Wayne; Nov. 2, 2022, by Tobiasz A. Daszkiewicz to Paul Geall

