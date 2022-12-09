DuPage County property transfers for Oct. 20 to Nov. 8, 2022

Addison

$408,000; 651 N. Western Lane, Addison; Nov. 8, 2022, by Raina Patel to Stephen J. Sylvester

$380,000; 621 S. Ardmore Ave., Addison; Nov. 4, 2022, by Maria T. Melgoza to Lizette Torres Nieves

$354,000; 20W501 Belmont Place, Addison; Nov. 4, 2022, by Anthony Romano to Ramiro Hernandez Jr.

$350,000; 1832 W. Holtz Ave., Addison; Nov. 8, 2022, by Dorota Ochal to Jean Claude Chassagne Jr.

$350,000; 1200 N. Foxdale Drive Unit 1111, Addison; Nov. 4, 2022, by Iracema McCormick to Richard Lucarelli

$297,000; 334 E. Drake Ave., Addison; Nov. 2, 2022, by Lillie M. Stone to Johan E. Sosa

$286,000; 4N120 Nugent St., Addison; Nov. 7, 2022, by Timothy Korinek to Andy Chavez

$260,000; 723 N. Lenore St., Addison; Nov. 7, 2022, by Anna M. McEvoy to Alexis Isain Almazo

$232,000; 221 E. Normandy Drive, Addison; Nov. 8, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Jesus Vazquez Sosa

$220,000; 4N135 Lombard Road, Addison; Nov. 3, 2022, by Michael J. Mosher to Claudia B. Weirman

$160,000; 738 N. Briar Hill Lane Unit 5, Addison; Nov. 4, 2022, by Daniel F. Jones to Maria D. Banuelos

$149,000; 619 N. Briar Hill Lane Unit 2, Addison; Nov. 3, 2022, by Mike Virgilio to Gimena Perez

Aurora

$550,000; 613 Clarendon Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by David J. Daugherty to Nicholas A. Helander

$500,000; 517 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Nov. 7, 2022, by Douglas G. Fagans to Abhishake R. Onteddu

$500,000; 2900 Clarissa Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Pratool Bharti to Mir Naser

$485,500; 2792 Breckenridge Circle, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by Dhanasekar Ravichandran to Sreeraam Prakaesh Kondalraj

$460,000; 1072 Vineyard Lane, Aurora; Oct. 27, 2022, by Jeffrey N. Rudolph to Alina L. Yuan

$420,500; 864 Finley Drive, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Victor Bantus

$402,000; 804 Finley Drive, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Sujatha Vadlamudi

$390,000; 1158 Barkston Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by William E. Black to Helen Gembus

$379,500; 862 Finley Drive, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Gantulga Byambaa

$375,000; 4147 Milford Lane, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Milan Anson to Sandesh Prakash Katkamwar

$375,000; 3080 Compton Road, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Doug A. Bredeweg to Joshua B. Rumbley

$375,000; 2024 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Mark G. Horton to Shari Lynn Saucedo

$325,000; 2930 Evergreen Lane, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by Lloyd Austin to Jaclyn Kay Rivard

$320,500; 2980 Worcester Lane, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Richard N. Fisher to Matthew Joseph Noschese

$315,000; 371 Vaughn Circle, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Bansi O. Sharma to Akshay Narayan Rao

$314,000; 3167 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Luvthyhome LLC to Arpan Shrivastava

$313,000; 3220 Blaine Court W, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by SH Real Estates LLC to Sardor Safarov

$300,000; 44 S. Canterbury Road, Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by George R. Smith to Michael W. Mundy

$292,000; 3129 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Nov. 8, 2022, by Luvthyhome LLC to Jose G. Ollarves Alvarez

$280,000; 3072 Quincy Lane, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Jason Yach to Anthony McFarland

$279,000; 2493 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Bo Yde to Jessica Lashuanta Robertson

$262,500; 3476 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Vizard Consulting Series LLC to 3476 Ravine Circle LLC

$248,000; 1701 Heather Drive, Aurora; Oct. 27, 2022, by Ronald M. Hem to Debra A. Wyland

$245,000; 525 W. New York St., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Bradford A. Lee to Christian Rodriguez

$245,000; 2215 Scott Lane, Aurora; Nov. 4, 2022, by Leonard J. Korn to Rebecca Hernandez

$230,000; 6 Westgate Drive, Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Edward Wegener to Spencer Gardner

$230,000; 214 N. Calhoun St., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Maria Concepcion Lopez Soto to Antonio Ferrer Delacruz

$220,000; 901 Gleason Ave., Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by Cesar A. Valdez to Itzel Ruiz

$207,500; 737 George Ave., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Judith C. Dittman to Kristen Hartman

$206,500; 241 S. Fordham Ave., Aurora; Oct. 28, 2022, by Kenneth Limong to Nicholas William Joy

$189,500; 819 Oliver Ave., Aurora; Nov. 2, 2022, by DCC Investments LLC to Dulce Hernandez

$175,000; 780 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by D. Allen Dotson Jr. to Blue Butterfly Investments LLC

$170,000; 380 Springlake LaneUnit A, Aurora; Nov. 3, 2022, by Hamzah Alghazali to Syed Ali Hasnain Naqvi

$170,000; 1126 Village Center Pkwy Unit 4, Aurora; Oct. 27, 2022, by Brenda Atwell to Muhammad Shafi

$125,000; 221 Vermont Ave., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Schoppe Properties LLC; 221 V. to Eric Ugalde

$120,000; 723 Rural St., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Yong C. Cockriel to OCJB Properties LLC

$100,000; 465 S. Spencer St., Aurora; Oct. 31, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Jason Reyes

$92,000; 233 N. Sumner Ave., Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Ron Berry to Skydan Equity Partners LLC

$50,000; 2091 Jericho Road, Aurora; Nov. 1, 2022, by Leigh K. Johnson to Martin Falcon

Bensenville

$135,000; 2 S. Addison St., Bensenville; Nov. 3, 2022, by Healy Family LP to Vahman LP

$120,000; 924 W. Irving Park Rd Unit 106, Bensenville; Nov. 7, 2022, by 1587 Oak Hill SB LLC to Debra R. Tignor

Bloomingdale

$437,500; 309 Bridgewater Lane, Bloomingdale; Nov. 8, 2022, by Jaymini Harper to David Gonzalez

$196,000; 124 Glengarry Drive Unit 201, Bloomingdale; Nov. 3, 2022, by Manuel Hurtado to Katura Schramer

Burr Ridge

$715,000; 401 Kirkwood Cove, Burr Ridge; Nov. 3, 2022, by Intuition Properties LLC to Rocco Grande

$500,000; 8436 Clynderven Road, Burr Ridge; Nov. 8, 2022, by Krystyna B. Pachucki to Gregory Allan Jobe

Carol Stream

$395,000; 386 Basswood Court, Carol Stream; Nov. 8, 2022, by Teresa Anderson to Jozef S. Kijak

$370,000; 332 Castle Circle, Carol Stream; Nov. 8, 2022, by Vasile Sorocean to Robert N. Stangle

$350,000; 452 Essex Place, Carol Stream; Nov. 8, 2022, by Melinda J. Bosso to Crystal Donile

$335,000; 505 Cheyenne Trail, Carol Stream; Nov. 8, 2022, by Carl R. Rihm to Abdelnabi Thomson Jakora Jarka

$331,000; 178 Goldenhill St., Carol Stream; Nov. 3, 2022, by Andrea L. Spizzirri to Sunny Patel

$325,000; 544 Inca Blvd., Carol Stream; Nov. 3, 2022, by Thomas E. Filkowski to Mauro Verzillo

$321,500; 842 River Drive, Carol Stream; Nov. 8, 2022, by Roman L. Hildebrandt to Ranulfo J. Randa

$320,000; 341 Shelburne Drive, Carol Stream; Nov. 3, 2022, by Linda M. Waggoner to Julie Logan

$285,000; 380 Arrowhead Trail, Carol Stream; Nov. 8, 2022, by Angela H. Newsham to Christopher J. Twardzik III

$275,000; 175 Fairfield Lane, Carol Stream; Nov. 7, 2022, by Joseph H. Vazquez to Anjuman Ajmeri

$252,000; 641 Kingsbridge Drive, Carol Stream; Nov. 2, 2022, by Melissa A. Pagonis to Pailin Ruttanasupagid

$250,000; 569 Iroquois Trail, Carol Stream; Nov. 4, 2022, by Juan Zamora to Nicolo Rumoro

$230,000; 277 Eclipse Drive, Carol Stream; Nov. 8, 2022, by Elizabeth Jensen Dickey to Tahir Malik

$158,000; 532 Timber Ridge Drive Unit 104, Carol Stream; Nov. 3, 2022, by Susan K. Clutter to Suong Tran

$154,500; 510 Dakota Court, Carol Stream; Nov. 7, 2022, by DuPage County Sheriff to Billy Frias

Darien

$528,000; 1906 71st St., Darien; Nov. 8, 2022, by Dzmitry Dzekevich to Kathleen Dorfman

$383,000; 18W141 73rd St., Darien; Nov. 3, 2022, by Susan M. Fink to Lijun Pan

$245,000; 1019 Ripple Ridge Unit 1019, Darien; Nov. 8, 2022, by Brian P. MacWilliams to Charles Drahos

Downers Grove

$607,000; 5420 Brookbank Road, Downers Grove; Nov. 2, 2022, by John B. Gibson to Yasseline Knoke

$500,000; 930 Meadowlawn Ave., Downers Grove; Nov. 4, 2022, by Matthew Meacham to Frank A. Barber Jr.

$460,000; 835 Sheridan Place, Downers Grove; Nov. 8, 2022, by William D. Porter to Erin V. O'Connell

$430,000; 5329 Main St. Unit 205, Downers Grove; Nov. 3, 2022, by Kent J. Schielke to Donald F. Holm

$425,000; 620 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove; Nov. 7, 2022, by Randall L. Petersohn to Julia Kinga Kiegler

$403,000; 4342 Seeley Ave., Downers Grove; Nov. 2, 2022, by Douglas P. Czech to Alex Jungles

$390,000; 4532 Prince St., Downers Grove; Nov. 4, 2022, by Daniel J. Niestrom to Brandon Levitan

$384,000; 6231 Dunham Road, Downers Grove; Nov. 3, 2022, by Jo Marie Shires to Peter Weigel

$365,000; 1805 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Nov. 4, 2022, by Margaret L. Boula to Vytautas Sudintas

$340,000; 6810 Barrett St., Downers Grove; Nov. 4, 2022, by Robert J. Wagner to Rozanova K. Hunter

$340,000; 6412 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Nov. 8, 2022, by Phyllis Wetherall Serbon to Matthew Bingaman

$245,000; 2412 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Nov. 2, 2022, by Larry A. Klingberg to Jose Andreu

$244,000; 1758 Breasted Ave Unit 33, Downers Grove; Nov. 2, 2022, by Jeffrey N. Hopkins to Rima Dovile Lintakas

$160,000; 7920 Woodglen Lane Unit 104, Downers Grove; Nov. 3, 2022, by Linda A. Johnson to Thomas S. Sullivan Jr.

$160,000; 3913 Saratoga Ave Unit 212, Downers Grove; Nov. 8, 2022, by Catherine Ward to Dale J. Vercellotti

$155,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 35B, Downers Grove; Nov. 8, 2022, by Jason Adam Clark to Yolanda Smith

$146,000; 4133 Saratoga Ave Unit B-105, Downers Grove; Nov. 7, 2022, by Kirk R. Bonniwell to Ellena Chaplin

Elmhurst

$675,000; 894 S. Euclid Ave., Elmhurst; Nov. 2, 2022, by Stephen E. Meier to Teresa A. Palumbo

$599,000; 380 S. Holly Ave., Elmhurst; Nov. 2, 2022, by Kevin Baxtrom to Ryan Maxwell

$545,000; 131 W. Adelaide St. Unit 203, Elmhurst; Nov. 8, 2022, by Susan E. Warmerdam to Andrea Andrlik

$467,500; 899 S. Parkside Ave., Elmhurst; Nov. 2, 2022, by Daniel A. Ryan to Tasia Danigeles

$415,000; 501 E. Crescent Ave., Elmhurst; Nov. 3, 2022, by Kyle J. Redden to Paul J. Shultz

$410,000; 330 E. Saint Charles Road, Elmhurst; Nov. 7, 2022, by Henry J. Vandenack to Julie Woertz

$337,000; 110 N. Geneva Ave., Elmhurst; Nov. 3, 2022, by Sean P. Halpin to Monte Weirman

$265,000; 712 N. Emroy Ave., Elmhurst; Nov. 4, 2022, by Milasin Radovanovic to Wojciech Srama

$240,000; 301 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst; Nov. 2, 2022, by Jennie Papilli to Lukasz Kurzynski

Glen Ellyn

$585,000; 210 Grandview Ave., Glen Ellyn; Nov. 3, 2022, by Edward J. Herlihy Jr. to Bradley Patrick Wright

$540,000; 341 Hawthorne Blvd., Glen Ellyn; Nov. 3, 2022, by Gregory A. Choate to Scott Sutschek

$430,000; 722 Kingsbrook Glen, Glen Ellyn; Nov. 7, 2022, by Wendy M. Anastasia to Teresa Soria Phillips

Glendale Heights

$390,000; 246 Balmoral Court, Glendale Heights; Nov. 2, 2022, by Francisco Hernandez Jr. to Botir Musinov

$355,000; 129 Harding Drive, Glendale Heights; Nov. 8, 2022, by Shazia Siddiqui to Sayeed Siddiqui

$312,000; 1593 Charles Drive, Glendale Heights; Nov. 8, 2022, by Terry L. Guzlas to Ebimoboere Rosemary Harvey

$290,000; 1626 Paul Ave., Glendale Heights; Nov. 3, 2022, by Edwin Evan Salazar to Alfredo Salazar

$290,000; 1542 Glen Ellyn Road, Glendale Heights; Nov. 2, 2022, by Franciszek Uchacz to Reyna Garcia

$240,000; 408 E. Montana Ave., Glendale Heights; Nov. 3, 2022, by Alexander Tsoronis to Ivonne Vega

$240,000; 1500 Golfview Court, Glendale Heights; Nov. 2, 2022, by Dee Dee to John Helgeson

$230,000; 468 E. Montana Ave., Glendale Heights; Nov. 3, 2022, by Muhammad Farhan Siddiqi to Adil Sheikh

$215,000; 62 N. Golfview Court, Glendale Heights; Nov. 7, 2022, by Terry Melton to Alpeshkumar V. Barot

$205,000; 1158 Harbor Court, Glendale Heights; Nov. 8, 2022, by Robert Till to Terry J. Berndt

$142,000; 545 Lynn Court Unit B, Glendale Heights; Nov. 8, 2022, by Maria Yanez to Mahmooda Mateen

$124,000; 152 Dunteman Drive Unit 301, Glendale Heights; Nov. 4, 2022, by Erick M. Cabusao to Jessica Rebolledo

$114,000; 238 Shorewood Drive Unit 2D, Glendale Heights; Nov. 8, 2022, by Anmera Estate LLC to Yousuf Seedat

Hinsdale

$380,000; 610 Hillside Drive, Hinsdale; Nov. 2, 2022, by Jeremy E. Snyder to Pravin Khakhkhar

$292,500; 640 W. 55th St., Hinsdale; Nov. 4, 2022, by William McLeod to Philip Ross

Itasca

$670,000; 311 N. Elm St., Itasca; Nov. 7, 2022, by Itasca Schoolhouse LLC to Richard K. Juretic

Lemont

$377,500; 11S561 Saratoga Ave., Lemont; Nov. 4, 2022, by Joseph L. A. Nasti to Tareq Mahmoud

Lisle

$380,000; 6376 Kindling Court, Lisle; Nov. 4, 2022, by Chii Huey P. Ling to Rakesh Rajendran Nair

$184,000; 5904 Forest View Rd Unit 2F, Lisle; Nov. 2, 2022, by Brett R. Jandacek to Robert Smith

Lombard

$515,000; 918 S. Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Nov. 2, 2022, by Anthony M. Pascolla to Robert Heinz

$400,000; 324 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Nov. 4, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Mauricio Fernandez Robles Gil

$396,500; 330 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Nov. 4, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Nita A. Hunter

$393,500; 328 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Nov. 4, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Abdurakhim Abdusalamov

$379,000; 331 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Nov. 4, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Lauren A. Ludvik

$370,000; 45 S. 3rd Ave., Lombard; Nov. 3, 2022, by Kathleen A. Maloney to Arie Churlin

$358,000; 326 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Nov. 4, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Iliya Gudel

$330,000; 348 W. Grove St., Lombard; Nov. 3, 2022, by Mary Lisa Oelze to Claudine Omalley

$329,000; 604 N. Joyce St., Lombard; Nov. 7, 2022, by Steve Ward to Jonathan Christopher Ramos

$320,000; 21W161 Monticello Road, Lombard; Nov. 4, 2022, by Mashhood A. Farooqi to Ernesto Decicco Galvan

$293,000; 16 E. 14th St., Lombard; Nov. 2, 2022, by Facundo Alerre to Melissa Ramos

$270,000; 144 N. West Road, Lombard; Nov. 3, 2022, by Joan L. Young to David Molinaro

$209,000; 332 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Nov. 2, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Shimaa Mousa

$150,000; 1301 S. Finley Rd Unit 421, Lombard; Nov. 3, 2022, by Whitebirch Management Co to Judy Barbeau

$139,000; 1406 S. Fairfield Ave Unit 60C, Lombard; Nov. 8, 2022, by Lynn C. Erickson to Andrew Schroeder

$78,000; 212 Collen Drive Unit 106, Lombard; Nov. 7, 2022, by DuPage County Sheriff to Billy Frias

Naperville

$800,000; 3712 Tall Grass Drive, Naperville; Oct. 24, 2022, by Eugene T. Mouse to Aimin Zhang

$793,152; 3612 Lime Light Drive, Naperville; Oct. 27, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sailaja Ganti

$725,000; 928 Sanctuary Lane, Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Eric M. Chester to Stephen Foy

$725,000; 2819 Lobelia Circle, Naperville; Nov. 1, 2022, by Vikram N. Patel to Syed Rizvi

$725,000; 27W490 Mayfield Court, Naperville; Oct. 28, 2022, by Lucky Johnson to Robert Michael Grzyb

$682,500; 522 Arlington Ave., Naperville; Oct. 27, 2022, by Gerald Burgoni to Nathaniel Koo

$655,000; 955 E. Amberwood Circle, Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by G.R.S. Godwin to Moises Negron

$592,000; 140 Waxwing Ave., Naperville; Nov. 8, 2022, by Robert G. Rook to Robert Harvey

$559,000; 1505 Wedgefield Circle, Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by John Sax to Issac Lee

$550,000; 716 Spindletree Ave., Naperville; Nov. 3, 2022, by Jose C. Aispuro to Payal Bharat Kothari

$535,000; 1455 N. Charles Ave., Naperville; Nov. 8, 2022, by James L. Alexander to Tammie Lee

$530,000; 807 Douglas Ave., Naperville; Nov. 3, 2022, by Kurt W. Doeren to Susana Wells

$525,000; 1124 E. Bauer Road, Naperville; Nov. 8, 2022, by Omonteni Dada to Thomas Barnes Jr.

$525,000; 1111 Wilder Court, Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by Paul Rattay to Bobby Paul

$495,000; 104 Encina Drive, Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by Andrew Steen to Nicholas Batt

$485,000; 2736 Flagstone Circle, Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Yang Wang to Sumaira Alahi Chaudhry

$485,000; 1825 Princeton Circle, Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Anam Aman

$460,000; 1277 Hobson Oaks Drive, Naperville; Nov. 8, 2022, by Gerald B. Morris to Sharon Buchanan

$455,000; 1518 Chickasaw Drive, Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by Jack L. Nelson to Sarah Elizabeth Nicholson

$445,000; 835 N. Center St., Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Sanjay Shah to Usman Farooqui

$401,500; 1551 Tara Belle Parkway, Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by Shibu Kenneth to Rachel Fein

$395,000; 2313 Modaff Road, Naperville; Nov. 1, 2022, by David J. Pusateri to Robyn Sincavage Ziegler

$384,000; 4 Tamarack Ave., Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Elizabeth Sarch to Hairr Rafael Vela

$380,000; 1156 Jane Ave., Naperville; Nov. 7, 2022, by Carmen Rivera to Christopher Tower

$365,000; 1902 Oxley Circle, Naperville; Nov. 3, 2022, by Michael Deleon to Monalise Depontes Lauria

$360,000; 1447 Whitespire Court, Naperville; Nov. 7, 2022, by Jerry A. Prado Shaw to Matt Gagoff

$264,000; 2439 Oneida Lane, Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Alwin Shikkore to Nghi B. Ly

$264,000; 1706 Windward Ave., Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by Madhusudan Vasudevan to Nikhil Damle

$240,000; 1997 Golden Gate Lane, Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Julie Nguyen to Anh Minh Nguyen

$215,000; 2905 Stockton Court Unit 2905, Naperville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Christine Campagna to Antonina Lacusta

$210,000; 4 W. Bailey Road, Naperville; Nov. 8, 2022, by Terry L. Gaca to Freedom Real Estate Team LLC

$190,000; 2861 Gypsum Circle, Naperville; Oct. 25, 2022, by Cheryl McGugan to Bruce McGugan

$176,000; 6S130 Park Meadow Drive Unit 6B, Naperville; Nov. 7, 2022, by Lawrence M. Salvatori to Mayur Agrawal

$154,000; 5S100 Pebblewood LaneUnit D6, Naperville; Nov. 2, 2022, by Fouzia Khalidi to Sjre Investments LLC

Oak Brook

$735,000; 59 Regent Drive, Oak Brook; Nov. 7, 2022, by Ramesh Naik to Syed Moiz Ali

$697,500; 6 Foxiana Court, Oak Brook; Nov. 2, 2022, by J. Vladimir Glaiano to Ahmed Siddiqui

$575,000; 36 Briarwood S, Oak Brook; Nov. 8, 2022, by Kristi A. Osga to David Kepchar

$470,000; 2S768 Jamestown Trail, Oak Brook; Nov. 7, 2022, by Lillian Obucina to Gayle Nicholas

$325,000; 144 Saddle Brook Drive, Oak Brook; Nov. 7, 2022, by Linda K. Peters to Joseph E. Peters

$135,500; 40 N. Tower Rd Unit 16H, Oak Brook; Nov. 8, 2022, by Zhong Rong Zhou to Syed Shaukat Asghar

Roselle

$365,000; 259 Chatham Court, Roselle; Nov. 2, 2022, by Rajendra P. Soni to Hasmukhbhai Ambalal Patel

$360,000; 778 Parkview Court, Roselle; Nov. 2, 2022, by James R. Thomas to Khrystyna Tykhanska

$339,000; 567 Glacier Trail, Roselle; Oct. 21, 2022, by Bmw Props LLC to Angela M. Levita

$305,500; 520 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Oct. 20, 2022, by Mykhailo Brehin to Brittany N. Larson

$210,000; 1565 Thornfield Lane Unit 5, Roselle; Nov. 8, 2022, by Margaret T. Vosburgh to Richard Yankelio

$117,500; 234 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Nov. 4, 2022, by Patricia A. Turner to Andrew J. Lauk

Villa Park

$340,000; 30 W. Adams St., Villa Park; Nov. 3, 2022, by Fredrick T. Price Jr. to Christopher J. Conlan

$290,000; 931 S. Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Nov. 8, 2022, by Laura A. Schultz to Michael Colagrossi Jr.

$265,000; 611 N. Westmore Ave., Villa Park; Nov. 3, 2022, by Brian Kelly to Juan Munoz

$260,000; 1500 S. Monterey Ave., Villa Park; Nov. 3, 2022, by Pedro Alvarez to Rosalita Smith

$258,000; 749 S. Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Nov. 3, 2022, by Michael Gleason to Zachary M. Balog

$250,000; 1024 S. Summit Ave., Villa Park; Nov. 8, 2022, by Maureen Stude to Jerry Van Ryan

$175,000; 1S217 Stratford Lane, Villa Park; Nov. 8, 2022, by Cordaro Properties LLC to Fnu Zubair

Warrenville

$440,000; 3S630 Everton Drive, Warrenville; Nov. 4, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Paula Hemmer

$425,500; 28W261 Main St., Warrenville; Nov. 2, 2022, by David R. Anderson to Iliya Petrow

$377,500; 29W693 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Nov. 8, 2022, by MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Roman E. Lis

$263,000; 30W014 Spruce Court, Warrenville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Beverly Land to John Jensen

$240,000; 3S137 Route 59, Warrenville; Nov. 2, 2022, by Thomas N. Tran to Gabriel Fernandez

$225,000; 2S700 Timber Drive, Warrenville; Nov. 3, 2022, by Donald Rogers to Tabitha Deno

$180,000; 29W526 Winchester Circle S. Unit 2, Warrenville; Nov. 8, 2022, by Aida P. Avellanosa to Shantal Cervantes Rosas

$135,000; 3S591 Burk Ave., Warrenville; Nov. 2, 2022, by T. Cosgrove Construction Co to Daniel Randolph Scott

$135,000; 28W410 Warrenville Road, Warrenville; Nov. 4, 2022, by Mark Fortman to Dale Fortman

$121,500; 29W447 Hawthorne Lane, Warrenville; Nov. 3, 2022, by Chester J. Zaba to Greenhouse Real Estate LLC

West Chicago

$675,000; 28W701 Berkshire Road, West Chicago; Nov. 4, 2022, by Daniel T. Hartlein to Adam Wareing

$640,000; 980 Cherrywood Lane, West Chicago; Nov. 3, 2022, by Jose E. Ocampo to Jay Cunningham

$466,500; 336 Laurel Lane, West Chicago; Nov. 3, 2022, by Satishkumar H. Desai to Krupa P. Patel

$340,000; 28W719 Barnes Ave., West Chicago; Nov. 8, 2022, by Mark Lucas to Ryan Silberstorf

$290,000; 3N657 Locust Ave., West Chicago; Nov. 8, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Efrain Acevedo

$285,000; 535 Claremont Ave., West Chicago; Nov. 2, 2022, by Eric Desfassiaux to Hermilo Sanchez Villasenor

$278,000; 2N456 Ethel St., West Chicago; Nov. 4, 2022, by Kenneth Hiscox to Cung Bawm

$270,000; 1016 Elizabeth St., West Chicago; Nov. 8, 2022, by Fabiola Martinez Gonzalez to Sergio D. Gutierrez Montalvo

$213,000; 488 Ann St., West Chicago; Nov. 3, 2022, by John D. Harris III to Yvonne Salinas

$95,000; 247 N. Neltnor Blvd Unit A1K, West Chicago; Nov. 8, 2022, by Oscar Mendoza to Marcelina Lopez Colin

Westmont

$575,000; 336 W. Naperville Road, Westmont; Nov. 3, 2022, by ATV Management Inc to Trevor Reibling

$445,000; 700 S. Adams St., Westmont; Nov. 8, 2022, by Yegishe S. Markaryan to Peng Yang

$350,000; 516 Citadel Circle, Westmont; Nov. 4, 2022, by Lori A. Sullivan to Mahmoud Alsaffar

$325,000; 134 N. Cass Ave., Westmont; Nov. 2, 2022, by Michael E. Wolinski to Lourdes Martinez

$217,000; 102 E. Burlington Ave., Westmont; Nov. 3, 2022, by Amber Wojciechowski to James Dunphy

$205,000; 104 W. 67th St., Westmont; Nov. 8, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Lisa Imreish

$195,000; 1201 Williamsport Drive Unit 3, Westmont; Nov. 4, 2022, by Georgia Cienkus to Haxhi Mulla

Wheaton

$550,000; 2255 Hiram Drive, Wheaton; Nov. 7, 2022, by Gary R. Dec to Judy Gervase

$535,000; 1704 Kay Road, Wheaton; Nov. 8, 2022, by Jacob Alexander Yakos to Kristen M. Lacy

$520,000; 1596 Wadsworth Road, Wheaton; Nov. 4, 2022, by Peter R. Ekstrom to Larry Fitzpatrick

$485,000; 221 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton; Nov. 3, 2022, by Eric A. Kelso to Willow Ave Apt LLC

$395,000; 204 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton; Nov. 8, 2022, by John H. Doyle to Kevin S. Schiltz

$395,000; 1730 Brentwood Lane, Wheaton; Nov. 3, 2022, by Taylor Halton to Colin Leicht

$390,000; 812 Cadillac Drive, Wheaton; Nov. 8, 2022, by Adam D. Eaton to Thomas Oster

$376,000; 1308 Dawes Ave., Wheaton; Nov. 2, 2022, by Jessica L. Meyers to Julia K. Uchiyama

$257,000; 1340 Campbell Ave., Wheaton; Nov. 3, 2022, by Zai Xiang Chen to Collin Olson

$240,000; 1470 Stonebridge Trail Unit 1 3, Wheaton; Nov. 8, 2022, by Eleanor Von Busch Weiberg to Joseph L. Winters

$238,500; 1002 W. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton; Nov. 4, 2022, by June E. Stark to Gerardo Luja

$217,000; 0N344 Willow Road, Wheaton; Nov. 3, 2022, by Kanchan D. Patel to Mary Amici Kozi

$205,000; 1575 Stonehill Court Unit D, Wheaton; Nov. 4, 2022, by Dawng Lian to Peter Cissik

$195,000; 1231 Bunker Hill Court Unit E, Wheaton; Nov. 4, 2022, by Jeffrey D. Priest to Mary Vechiola

$173,000; 1387 Woodcutter Lane Unit A, Wheaton; Nov. 4, 2022, by Michael J. Van Deman to Patrick Cooper

$164,000; 1565 Woodcutter Lane Unit A, Wheaton; Nov. 2, 2022, by Susan Lawless to Jessica Lee Drachenberg

Willowbrook

$429,000; 8048 Alabama Ave., Willowbrook; Nov. 4, 2022, by Francis J. Degnan to Robert Atwood

$320,000; 301 Lake Hinsdale Drive Unit 203, Willowbrook; Nov. 8, 2022, by James S. Harris to Stewart Seman

$300,000; 11S505 Rachael Court, Willowbrook; Nov. 2, 2022, by HG 912 LLC to Jaykumar B. Patel

$297,000; 11S492 Rachael Court, Willowbrook; Nov. 8, 2022, by David W. Larson to Chyngyz Karymshakov

$249,000; 6340 Americana Drive Unit 718, Willowbrook; Nov. 2, 2022, by Ortensia Caputo to Samina Chaudhry Khan

$226,000; 211 Stanhope Drive Unit C, Willowbrook; Nov. 7, 2022, by Marlena Sobala to Juan Carlos Uresti

$210,000; 6425 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 112, Willowbrook; Nov. 2, 2022, by Peter P. Dressler to David Dabrowski

$166,000; 6113 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 206, Willowbrook; Nov. 4, 2022, by Joseph T. Bengal to Mantas Navickas

$131,000; 25B Kingery Quarter Unit 205, Willowbrook; Nov. 2, 2022, by Capital Estate Group LLC to Jordan F. Polte

$122,000; 9S040 Lake Drive Unit 205, Willowbrook; Nov. 4, 2022, by Jose H. Enriquez to Aleksander Tacev

$112,500; 9S025 Lake Drive Unit BLDG 10 203, Willowbrook; Nov. 3, 2022, by Joseph Nasca to Magnum Investment LLC

Winfield

$490,000; 26W546 Woodvale Court, Winfield; Nov. 3, 2022, by RDFN Ventures Inc to Syed Hussain

$244,000; 27W416 Melrose Lane Unit 2604, Winfield; Nov. 2, 2022, by Thomas J. Henaghan to Susan G. Lawless

$219,000; 27W143 Cooley Ave., Winfield; Nov. 8, 2022, by Denis Mahmic to Eric A. Jaimes

$215,000; 0N028 Ambleside Drive Unit 2506, Winfield; Nov. 3, 2022, by Kirsten Krachenfels to Thomas W. Volkart

Wood Dale

$570,000; 155 Sherwood Drive, Wood Dale; Nov. 7, 2022, by Michele M. Duplancich to Samuel Lemon Ontiveros

$428,500; 168 Spring Oaks Drive, Wood Dale; Nov. 3, 2022, by Ricardo Diaz to Arnulfo Tello

$307,000; 117 W. Center St., Wood Dale; Nov. 2, 2022, by Edward Deffley to Matthew Garstki

$295,000; 1544 Bristol Lane Unit 6, Wood Dale; Nov. 7, 2022, by Rebecca W. Demas to Jennifer L. Swiniuch

Woodridge

$575,000; 1197 Hillcrest Lane, Woodridge; Nov. 4, 2022, by Ashfaq Khokhar to Himanshu Manharlal Bhatt

$465,000; 8329 Mending Wall Drive, Woodridge; Nov. 3, 2022, by John Runchey to Andrea E. Gorecki

$380,000; 6204 Meyer Road, Woodridge; Nov. 8, 2022, by Robert A. Krumins to Dean G. Andrews

$365,000; 2229 Charmingfare Drive, Woodridge; Nov. 3, 2022, by Jennifer M. Sinkuler to Kristen E. Santoro

$335,000; 3017 Roberts Drive, Woodridge; Nov. 7, 2022, by Vincent Zachery Lewis Jr. to Daria Zimina

$330,000; 2568 Brunswick Circle, Woodridge; Nov. 2, 2022, by Scott Wood to John Green

$307,000; 7524 Westview Lane, Woodridge; Nov. 4, 2022, by Brett Schoell to Ian Adams

$127,000; 2214 Country Club Drive Unit 23D, Woodridge; Nov. 8, 2022, by Stephen J. Silkaitis to Nathaniel Ryan

$120,000; 2453 Spring St. Unit 3703, Woodridge; Nov. 8, 2022, by Mario Alcantara to Jose Luis Alcantara

