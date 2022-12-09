Downers Grove police chief retiring

Downers Grove Police Chief Shanon Gillette will retire after more than 29 years of law enforcement service with the village. His last day with Downers Grove will be Jan. 6.

"Shanon is a uniquely qualified, exemplary leader," Village Manager David Fieldman said in a statement. "Under his leadership, the Downers Grove police department has remained committed to protecting lives, property and the right to free speech."

In a statement, Gillette said it was an honor to be a part of the organization. "I look forward to seeing all the department will achieve in the years ahead," he said.

Officials said Gillette held various positions, assuming increased responsibilities and progressive management experience with every facet of the police department. During his career, he has served as a community-oriented policing officer, field training officer, detective, patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, lieutenant of operations, lieutenant of investigations, deputy emergency management coordinator, and deputy chief of administration.

In 2016, Gillette graduated from the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia. There he received advanced leadership training for law enforcement executives.

As a graduate of Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command, he was honored with the Center for Public Safety's Franklin M. Kreml Leadership award.

Gillette currently serves as vice president at-large for the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

An announcement regarding the next chief of police will be made in the coming weeks.