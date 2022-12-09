Cook County property transfers for Oct. 20 to Nov. 8, 2022
Arlington Heights
$549,000; 1911 E. Sherwood Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Maria S. Jackson to Theodore G. Sdoukos
$508,000; 2641 N. Forrest Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Aofei Li to Benjamin Ostermann
$490,000; 4242 N. Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Paul Panzica to Samcy Mathew
$467,500; 627 E. Independence Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Masahiko Matsushita to Shiju Mathai
$410,000; 236 S. Princeton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kenneth H. Davies to Andrew E. Bulson
$380,000; 2607 N. Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by John Youkhana to Bradley Johnson
$366,000; 712 W. Lynnwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Keri L. Micari to Paula Kowalkowski
$336,000; 1737 N. Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Thomas L. McPherson to Ajaykumar M. Sorathiya
$320,000; 3241 N. Daniels Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jocelyn Williams to Sorin Bulat
$221,500; 100 E. Lillian Ave., Unit 2D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Snejana Seagal to Luka Milasinovic
$167,000; 1106 S. New Wilke Road, Unit 1-109, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Iurie Condrea to Bharatkumar Patel
$150,000; 831 S. Dwyer Ave., Unit F, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Levgen Tkachenko
$139,000; 1505 E. Central Road, Unit 205A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jamie A. Richer to Kevin Stoll
$129,000; 2214 S. Goebbert Road, Unit 379, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Dariusz Pawlicki to Ewelina Jurczyk
$115,000; 2241 Nichols Road, Unit D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Nan Jiaog to Karandeep S. Bhatia
$95,000; 1215 N. Waterman Ave., Unit 4G, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Madeleine Gullett Administrato to Hanna Kolakowska
Barrington
$646,000; 626 Lill St., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kevin Geshwender to Jill Konecnik
$340,000; 21169 N. 21st St., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Isabel Liang Liang Chang to Patrick E. Rafferty
$151,000; 463 W. Russell St., Unit E, Barrington; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Sunie Damiano to Kenneth C. Chase Jr.
$95,000; 1531 S. Grove Ave., Unit 202, Barrington; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by 2020bbt-C LLC to 202 Grove LLC
Bartlett
$622,500; 1756 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Pulte Home Co., LLC to Tejash Patel
$440,000; 1178 Waltham Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Raymond Gerke Jr., to Orazio Antonio Difruscolo
$405,000; 335 Wildberry Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Ignazio E. Laudicina to Abdul M. Sarmasth
$375,000; 1253 Horseshoe Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Corrine Ferrari to Kathryn M. Smith
$365,000; 404 Sundance Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Mark W. Marczuk to Jorge Rosiles
$335,000; 700 Leaf Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Sean M. Freed to Gabriel Poblete
$230,000; 1114 Sandpiper Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Paraskevi Stephanie Stavropoulos to Angila Witt
Buffalo Grove
$700,000; 2014 Jordan Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Gary Riederman to Christina Anastopoulos
$587,500; 351 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jun Lu
$356,000; 674 Patton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Dennis Almeida to Jin Young Kim
$250,000; 391 Le Parc Circle, Unit 16-5, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by William Paces to Vyacheslav Shevchuk
$210,000; 50 Lake Blvd., Unit 653, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Lynn Rogers to Ayra Malik
Des Plaines
$510,500; 1088 Oakwood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bledar Sadiku to James Lukose
$455,000; 368 Debra Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by May Ys Chung to Christopher Soroka
$370,000; 2467 Peter Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Franciszek Lemiszka to Selvin E. Garcia De Leon
$290,000; 2049 Nimitz Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Gregg Gyssler Sr., to Rogelio Varona Genese
$285,000; 1577 Sherman Place, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Thomas V. Yagnisis to Faith Ajayi
$276,000; 1277 E. Thacker St., Unit 303, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Diane J. Akers to Carmela M. Sorellino
$275,000; 441 N. 4th Ave., Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Luis G. Segura Rodriguez
$272,000; 420 S. Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Mike J. Heneghan Jr., to Joshua Olszewski
$233,500; 9474 Hamlin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Linda Khamo to Homely Homes LLC
$220,000; 180 E. Northwest Highway, Unit H, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Moawya Masry to Konstantin Minnikov
$190,000; 1895 Illinois St., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Thomas G. Collins to Sahar Ghadimi
$190,000; 1617 Howard Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Darlene Bloom to Silvia Trujillo
$180,000; 9346 Landings Lane, Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Sony Augustine Choriammakal to Jojimon Joseph
$145,000; 9446 Dee Road, Unit 2A, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Long Tat Hoang to Miteshkumar Mahendrabhai Vasoya
$135,000; 9320 Hamilton Court, Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Magdalena Bieniasz to Rangooni LLC
$134,000; 650 Murray Lane, Unit 211, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Barbara Ciepiela to Zenon Idzikowski
$70,000; 9396 Landings Lane, Unit 607, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp., to Andrzej Jacak
Elk Grove Village
$540,000; 506 Bristol Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Mariusz Nowak to Aleksandar Vukajlovic
$370,000; 245 Peach Tree Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Karolina Klosowska to Stephen Olson
$360,000; 1505 Kathleen Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Thomas A. Sarna to Madgloris Nathaly Newan Rincones
$340,000; 1484 Volkamer Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bedrije Asani to Kirteshkumar S. Vora
$322,000; 360 Walnut Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Mikolaj Popielarz to Fernando Leon Ramos
$158,000; 209 Washington Square, Unit D, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Emilia G. Ivanova to Jivka Bubalova Petrova
Hanover Park
$339,000; 2088 Green Bridge Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jose A. Urcid to Shamin Laskar
$330,000; 1985 Windmill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Mohammed Y. Yousuf to Muna Janin Azeez
$318,000; 1776 Persimmon St., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Paul E. Dzierzanowski to Alexander Lozano
$300,000; 2143 Laurel Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Peter M. Irizarry to Dineshkumar Patel
$197,000; 2200 Cinema Dr ive W, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Festival Properies LLC to Jozef Glowa
$190,500; 1701 Howe Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Roheena Adeeb to Zaheem Hasan
$185,000; 2100 Osage Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Timothy Murphy to village of Hanover Park
$184,000; 1332 Kingsbury Drive, Unit 1, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Michael Tyrrell to Vishnu Patel
$182,000; 1355 Laguna Court, Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Heidi Richard to Laguna 55 LLC
$147,500; 7607 Bristol Lane, Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Amit Patel to Prashantkumar Shah
Hoffman Estates
$485,000; 5959 Mackinac Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Joseph Byun to Joy O. Okwu
$456,000; 995 Concord Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Robert Graca to Mary Bindas
$380,000; 1694 Kingsdale Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jennifer Lange to George Adrian L. Mercader
$345,000; 1768 Dogwood Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jeffrey D. Howe to Damian Potocki
$318,000; 1679 Bicek Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Allison E. Wojeik to Wan Kya Jung
$305,000; 875 Hillcrest Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Susan M. Paciolla to Rafal Krawczyk
$220,000; 2215 Langdon Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Bulmaro Montoya to Maxim Osborn
$120,000; 1175 Higgins Quarters Drive, Unit 11-210, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Nijaz Hodzie to Bertolo Eutimio Munoz
$115,500; 1185 Higgins Quarters Drive, Unit 206, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Lubka Pala to Kaveeta Jagota
Lake Barrington
$425,000; 766 Golf Court, Unit 1, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Robert Geist to Donald McEachern
$369,500; 26223 N. Lakeland Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Luke J. Brinksamann to Gregory Hultman
$240,000; 208 Hickory Lane, Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Gerardo Yanes to Robert McHugh Jr.
Mount Prospect
$469,000; 1916 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Donald Glenn Kelly Jr., to Erkin Uzakov
$440,000; 1401 S. Robert Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Theodore Rachwal to Anisa Mohammadi
$340,000; 1428 N. Bridgeport Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Yefen Zhou to Zhanna Badasyan
$310,000; 104 S. Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Ronapoom Koswattanakul to Saya Lutai
$205,000; 700 Dempster St., Unit EG1, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Zhanna Badasyan to Baktybek Tazhibaev
$137,000; 1400 N. Elmhurst Road, Unit 304, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Coralie Larson to Judith Sue Kaleta
North Barrington
$527,500; 261 E. Drury Lane, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Nathanael E. Stenger to Terrah K. Gavrilos
$475,000; 449 E. Oxford Road, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Robert Bond to Glenn Klinger
Palatine
$605,000; 462 W. Falkirk Place, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Andreo Girardi to Mary Tarchinski
$540,000; 362 Longacres Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Karma & Associates Co., to Mallory Jessica Hooker
$435,000; 922 N. Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Matthew K. Hamilton to Brittany Kloss
$410,000; 141 E. Chewink Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Arun Tallikar to Luz Maria Sanchez
$395,000; 1236 E. Plate Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Mallory Jessica Hooker to Jessica Dawn McCourt
$370,000; 117 W. Robertson St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Carol A. Gilbert to Jonathan Hojnacki
$345,000; 141 N. Rose St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Hannah Raleigh to Stephanie A. Stickler
$302,000; 301 N. Schiller St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sarah Healy to Sydney M. Halland
$300,000; 132 W. Johnson St., Unit 503, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jim M. Boyle to Terry Bahnick
$285,000; 124 W. Colfax St., Unit 307, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael Owens to Ramsey H. Rusef
$270,000; 1402 E. Baronet Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Barbara C. Miller to James R. Goryl
$260,000; 2127 N. Abbeywood Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Rebekah Jane Dixon to Dennis Ozadovsky
$212,000; 36 W. Fern Court, Unit 217, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Shelley Hostetler to Karla L. Medina Alamar
$205,000; 249 N. Oak St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Impact Capital LLC
$180,000; 638 N. Deer Run Drive, Unit 12B11, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sean R. Finnerty to Next Property Ventures LLC
$159,000; 249 W. Lynn Drive, Unit 6, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jennifer L. Bredberg to Amazing Spot LLC
$128,000; 304 N. Carter St., Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kevin J. Christian to Mark K. Sherman
$88,000; 1 Renaissance Place, Unit 1107, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Cap Investments LLC to Hollaway Capital LLC
$87,000; 1 Renaissance Place, Unit 704, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Cap Investments II LLC to Bailey McDonagh
Prospect Heights
$430,000; 10 Drake Terrace, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Krzysztof Rowicki to Bruce Larson
$142,500; 664 Pinecrest Drive, Unit 203, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Martha Sancen to Karina Marcich
$133,000; 860 E. Old Willow Road, Unit 138, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Gabriela Klocek to Josilyn Marie Emiliano
$98,000; 902 E. Old Willow Road, Unit 103, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Christian Gonzalez to Paul Makhael Khibo
Rolling Meadows
$395,000; 405 Lexington Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Mayo Yuet Ming Ip to Emil Orozov
$285,000; 3712 Jay Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Laure Marie Grand to Misun Lee
$160,000; 2703 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Skydan Equity Partners LLC to Michael M. Staszel
Roselle
$365,000; 259 Chatham Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Rajendra P. Soni to Hasmukhbhai Ambalal Patel
$360,000; 778 Parkview Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by James R. Thomas to Khrystyna Tykhanska
$339,000; 567 Glacier Trail, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bmw Props LLC to Angela M. Levita
$305,500; 520 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Mykhailo Brehin to Brittany N. Larson
$210,000; 1565 Thornfield Lane, Unit 5, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Margaret T. Vosburgh to Richard Yankelio
$117,500; 234 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Patricia A. Turner to Andrew J. Lauk
Schaumburg
$525,000; 805 Westfield Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Eric Peisker to Biju Palamparambil Chacko
$440,000; 439 N. Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Ronald Bezdon to Himanshu Subandhu Hirlekar
$400,000; 1101 Parker Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Soo Young Choi to Joshua Foote
$375,000; 1438 Whitman Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Sylwia Wiercioch to Leighton Harris
$330,000; 1000 Sharon Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael F. Slmon to Herbert Isamael Betancourt Jr.
$295,000; 126 Queens Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sharon L. Brauer to Veronica Holm
$249,000; 1619 Waxwing Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Louis Papadakis to Joo Young Ji
$240,000; 2961 Heatherwood Drive, Unit 19158, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sanjana Sharma to Hasmukh Gadhiya
$230,000; 708 Whalom Lane, Unit 13B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Rodney L. Demeny to Alejandra Ruiz Tacha
$226,000; 332 Clearwater Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Eve Carter to Emiliia Prodan
$225,000; 2744 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Nancy K. Dwornik to Terese Donna Geraghty
$220,000; 1801 Fenwick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Erica L. Aufiero to Charlestine Joyner Hudson
$219,000; 225 Winnsboro Court, Unit 6B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Kaitlin M. Bergstrom to Mee Ae Kim
$207,500; 351 Sandalwood Lane, Unit CI, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Arnoldo Garza to Kamil B. Pyciak
$195,000; 1100 Stoughton Court, Unit 1711, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Cemil Pekel to A & B Housing LLC
$172,000; 615 Tralee Court, Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Daniel W. Miller to Sheila Jolly
Streamwood
$373,000; 25 Garfield Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Josh T. Jones to Angelo D. Homates
$325,000; 160 Jefferson Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Mehmet Gullu to Abdeslam Barkat
$325,000; 112 Thorndale Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael Hanna to Derrick Edwards
$300,000; 1709 Nippert Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Maria Tutol Sawyer to Julian Martinez
$290,000; 952 Hartwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Erik Portiera to Nicholas Paul Majka
$254,000; 164 Southwicke Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Nancy A. Duffy to Maria Chanez
$220,500; 107 Innsbrook Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kevin Vannewkirk to Amanda A. Pokorny
$220,000; 51 Winding Run Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Richard J. Borja to Muhammed Yunas Chirayath Meerankunju
$193,000; 2023 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Matthew Helms to Manojbhai Patel
$186,000; 4 Taft Court, Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Matthew Thomas Kuhns to Rachel Olvera
$170,000; 15 Gant Circle, Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Allie Marie Vallance to Maryana Petriv
Wheeling
$365,000; 41 Northfield Terrace, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Christine M. Triche to Jinge Li
$330,000; 100 Prairie Park Drive, Unit 4-305, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Adam Ciganek to Angela Heesook Joo
$275,000; 716 S Dennis Road, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Lidia Sandoval to Maria Dela Cruz Espinoza Cortes
$255,000; 660 McHenry Road, Unit 306, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Soon Young Kim to Alic Tiltu
$245,000; 454 Maple Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Lyudmila Sildelnikova to Marina Borochin
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.