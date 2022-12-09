Cook County property transfers for Oct. 20 to Nov. 8, 2022

Arlington Heights

$549,000; 1911 E. Sherwood Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Maria S. Jackson to Theodore G. Sdoukos

$508,000; 2641 N. Forrest Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Aofei Li to Benjamin Ostermann

$490,000; 4242 N. Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Paul Panzica to Samcy Mathew

$467,500; 627 E. Independence Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Masahiko Matsushita to Shiju Mathai

$410,000; 236 S. Princeton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kenneth H. Davies to Andrew E. Bulson

$380,000; 2607 N. Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by John Youkhana to Bradley Johnson

$366,000; 712 W. Lynnwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Keri L. Micari to Paula Kowalkowski

$336,000; 1737 N. Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Thomas L. McPherson to Ajaykumar M. Sorathiya

$320,000; 3241 N. Daniels Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jocelyn Williams to Sorin Bulat

$221,500; 100 E. Lillian Ave., Unit 2D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Snejana Seagal to Luka Milasinovic

$167,000; 1106 S. New Wilke Road, Unit 1-109, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Iurie Condrea to Bharatkumar Patel

$150,000; 831 S. Dwyer Ave., Unit F, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Levgen Tkachenko

$139,000; 1505 E. Central Road, Unit 205A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jamie A. Richer to Kevin Stoll

$129,000; 2214 S. Goebbert Road, Unit 379, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Dariusz Pawlicki to Ewelina Jurczyk

$115,000; 2241 Nichols Road, Unit D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Nan Jiaog to Karandeep S. Bhatia

$95,000; 1215 N. Waterman Ave., Unit 4G, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Madeleine Gullett Administrato to Hanna Kolakowska

Barrington

$646,000; 626 Lill St., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kevin Geshwender to Jill Konecnik

$340,000; 21169 N. 21st St., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Isabel Liang Liang Chang to Patrick E. Rafferty

$151,000; 463 W. Russell St., Unit E, Barrington; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Sunie Damiano to Kenneth C. Chase Jr.

$95,000; 1531 S. Grove Ave., Unit 202, Barrington; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by 2020bbt-C LLC to 202 Grove LLC

Bartlett

$622,500; 1756 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Pulte Home Co., LLC to Tejash Patel

$440,000; 1178 Waltham Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Raymond Gerke Jr., to Orazio Antonio Difruscolo

$405,000; 335 Wildberry Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Ignazio E. Laudicina to Abdul M. Sarmasth

$375,000; 1253 Horseshoe Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Corrine Ferrari to Kathryn M. Smith

$365,000; 404 Sundance Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Mark W. Marczuk to Jorge Rosiles

$335,000; 700 Leaf Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Sean M. Freed to Gabriel Poblete

$230,000; 1114 Sandpiper Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Paraskevi Stephanie Stavropoulos to Angila Witt

Buffalo Grove

$700,000; 2014 Jordan Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Gary Riederman to Christina Anastopoulos

$587,500; 351 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Jun Lu

$356,000; 674 Patton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Dennis Almeida to Jin Young Kim

$250,000; 391 Le Parc Circle, Unit 16-5, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by William Paces to Vyacheslav Shevchuk

$210,000; 50 Lake Blvd., Unit 653, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Lynn Rogers to Ayra Malik

Des Plaines

$510,500; 1088 Oakwood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bledar Sadiku to James Lukose

$455,000; 368 Debra Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by May Ys Chung to Christopher Soroka

$370,000; 2467 Peter Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Franciszek Lemiszka to Selvin E. Garcia De Leon

$290,000; 2049 Nimitz Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Gregg Gyssler Sr., to Rogelio Varona Genese

$285,000; 1577 Sherman Place, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Thomas V. Yagnisis to Faith Ajayi

$276,000; 1277 E. Thacker St., Unit 303, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Diane J. Akers to Carmela M. Sorellino

$275,000; 441 N. 4th Ave., Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Luis G. Segura Rodriguez

$272,000; 420 S. Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Mike J. Heneghan Jr., to Joshua Olszewski

$233,500; 9474 Hamlin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Linda Khamo to Homely Homes LLC

$220,000; 180 E. Northwest Highway, Unit H, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Moawya Masry to Konstantin Minnikov

$190,000; 1895 Illinois St., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Thomas G. Collins to Sahar Ghadimi

$190,000; 1617 Howard Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Darlene Bloom to Silvia Trujillo

$180,000; 9346 Landings Lane, Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Sony Augustine Choriammakal to Jojimon Joseph

$145,000; 9446 Dee Road, Unit 2A, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Long Tat Hoang to Miteshkumar Mahendrabhai Vasoya

$135,000; 9320 Hamilton Court, Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Magdalena Bieniasz to Rangooni LLC

$134,000; 650 Murray Lane, Unit 211, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Barbara Ciepiela to Zenon Idzikowski

$70,000; 9396 Landings Lane, Unit 607, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp., to Andrzej Jacak

Elk Grove Village

$540,000; 506 Bristol Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Mariusz Nowak to Aleksandar Vukajlovic

$370,000; 245 Peach Tree Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Karolina Klosowska to Stephen Olson

$360,000; 1505 Kathleen Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Thomas A. Sarna to Madgloris Nathaly Newan Rincones

$340,000; 1484 Volkamer Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bedrije Asani to Kirteshkumar S. Vora

$322,000; 360 Walnut Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Mikolaj Popielarz to Fernando Leon Ramos

$158,000; 209 Washington Square, Unit D, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Emilia G. Ivanova to Jivka Bubalova Petrova

Hanover Park

$339,000; 2088 Green Bridge Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Jose A. Urcid to Shamin Laskar

$330,000; 1985 Windmill Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Mohammed Y. Yousuf to Muna Janin Azeez

$318,000; 1776 Persimmon St., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Paul E. Dzierzanowski to Alexander Lozano

$300,000; 2143 Laurel Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Peter M. Irizarry to Dineshkumar Patel

$197,000; 2200 Cinema Dr ive W, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Festival Properies LLC to Jozef Glowa

$190,500; 1701 Howe Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Roheena Adeeb to Zaheem Hasan

$185,000; 2100 Osage Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Timothy Murphy to village of Hanover Park

$184,000; 1332 Kingsbury Drive, Unit 1, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Michael Tyrrell to Vishnu Patel

$182,000; 1355 Laguna Court, Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Heidi Richard to Laguna 55 LLC

$147,500; 7607 Bristol Lane, Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Amit Patel to Prashantkumar Shah

Hoffman Estates

$485,000; 5959 Mackinac Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Joseph Byun to Joy O. Okwu

$456,000; 995 Concord Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Robert Graca to Mary Bindas

$380,000; 1694 Kingsdale Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jennifer Lange to George Adrian L. Mercader

$345,000; 1768 Dogwood Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jeffrey D. Howe to Damian Potocki

$318,000; 1679 Bicek Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Allison E. Wojeik to Wan Kya Jung

$305,000; 875 Hillcrest Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Susan M. Paciolla to Rafal Krawczyk

$220,000; 2215 Langdon Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Bulmaro Montoya to Maxim Osborn

$120,000; 1175 Higgins Quarters Drive, Unit 11-210, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Nijaz Hodzie to Bertolo Eutimio Munoz

$115,500; 1185 Higgins Quarters Drive, Unit 206, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Lubka Pala to Kaveeta Jagota

Lake Barrington

$425,000; 766 Golf Court, Unit 1, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Robert Geist to Donald McEachern

$369,500; 26223 N. Lakeland Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Luke J. Brinksamann to Gregory Hultman

$240,000; 208 Hickory Lane, Unit B, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Gerardo Yanes to Robert McHugh Jr.

Mount Prospect

$469,000; 1916 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Donald Glenn Kelly Jr., to Erkin Uzakov

$440,000; 1401 S. Robert Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Theodore Rachwal to Anisa Mohammadi

$340,000; 1428 N. Bridgeport Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Yefen Zhou to Zhanna Badasyan

$310,000; 104 S. Kenilworth Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Ronapoom Koswattanakul to Saya Lutai

$205,000; 700 Dempster St., Unit EG1, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Zhanna Badasyan to Baktybek Tazhibaev

$137,000; 1400 N. Elmhurst Road, Unit 304, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Coralie Larson to Judith Sue Kaleta

North Barrington

$527,500; 261 E. Drury Lane, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Nathanael E. Stenger to Terrah K. Gavrilos

$475,000; 449 E. Oxford Road, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 3, 2022, by Robert Bond to Glenn Klinger

Palatine

$605,000; 462 W. Falkirk Place, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Andreo Girardi to Mary Tarchinski

$540,000; 362 Longacres Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Karma & Associates Co., to Mallory Jessica Hooker

$435,000; 922 N. Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Matthew K. Hamilton to Brittany Kloss

$410,000; 141 E. Chewink Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Arun Tallikar to Luz Maria Sanchez

$395,000; 1236 E. Plate Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Mallory Jessica Hooker to Jessica Dawn McCourt

$370,000; 117 W. Robertson St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Carol A. Gilbert to Jonathan Hojnacki

$345,000; 141 N. Rose St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Hannah Raleigh to Stephanie A. Stickler

$302,000; 301 N. Schiller St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sarah Healy to Sydney M. Halland

$300,000; 132 W. Johnson St., Unit 503, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jim M. Boyle to Terry Bahnick

$285,000; 124 W. Colfax St., Unit 307, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael Owens to Ramsey H. Rusef

$270,000; 1402 E. Baronet Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Barbara C. Miller to James R. Goryl

$260,000; 2127 N. Abbeywood Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Rebekah Jane Dixon to Dennis Ozadovsky

$212,000; 36 W. Fern Court, Unit 217, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Shelley Hostetler to Karla L. Medina Alamar

$205,000; 249 N. Oak St., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Impact Capital LLC

$180,000; 638 N. Deer Run Drive, Unit 12B11, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sean R. Finnerty to Next Property Ventures LLC

$159,000; 249 W. Lynn Drive, Unit 6, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jennifer L. Bredberg to Amazing Spot LLC

$128,000; 304 N. Carter St., Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kevin J. Christian to Mark K. Sherman

$88,000; 1 Renaissance Place, Unit 1107, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Cap Investments LLC to Hollaway Capital LLC

$87,000; 1 Renaissance Place, Unit 704, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Cap Investments II LLC to Bailey McDonagh

Prospect Heights

$430,000; 10 Drake Terrace, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Krzysztof Rowicki to Bruce Larson

$142,500; 664 Pinecrest Drive, Unit 203, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Martha Sancen to Karina Marcich

$133,000; 860 E. Old Willow Road, Unit 138, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Gabriela Klocek to Josilyn Marie Emiliano

$98,000; 902 E. Old Willow Road, Unit 103, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Christian Gonzalez to Paul Makhael Khibo

Rolling Meadows

$395,000; 405 Lexington Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Mayo Yuet Ming Ip to Emil Orozov

$285,000; 3712 Jay Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Laure Marie Grand to Misun Lee

$160,000; 2703 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Skydan Equity Partners LLC to Michael M. Staszel

Roselle

$365,000; 259 Chatham Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by Rajendra P. Soni to Hasmukhbhai Ambalal Patel

$360,000; 778 Parkview Court, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 2, 2022, by James R. Thomas to Khrystyna Tykhanska

$339,000; 567 Glacier Trail, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Bmw Props LLC to Angela M. Levita

$305,500; 520 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Mykhailo Brehin to Brittany N. Larson

$210,000; 1565 Thornfield Lane, Unit 5, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 8, 2022, by Margaret T. Vosburgh to Richard Yankelio

$117,500; 234 Rodenburg Road, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 4, 2022, by Patricia A. Turner to Andrew J. Lauk

Schaumburg

$525,000; 805 Westfield Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Eric Peisker to Biju Palamparambil Chacko

$440,000; 439 N. Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Ronald Bezdon to Himanshu Subandhu Hirlekar

$400,000; 1101 Parker Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Soo Young Choi to Joshua Foote

$375,000; 1438 Whitman Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Sylwia Wiercioch to Leighton Harris

$330,000; 1000 Sharon Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael F. Slmon to Herbert Isamael Betancourt Jr.

$295,000; 126 Queens Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sharon L. Brauer to Veronica Holm

$249,000; 1619 Waxwing Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Louis Papadakis to Joo Young Ji

$240,000; 2961 Heatherwood Drive, Unit 19158, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sanjana Sharma to Hasmukh Gadhiya

$230,000; 708 Whalom Lane, Unit 13B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Rodney L. Demeny to Alejandra Ruiz Tacha

$226,000; 332 Clearwater Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Eve Carter to Emiliia Prodan

$225,000; 2744 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Nancy K. Dwornik to Terese Donna Geraghty

$220,000; 1801 Fenwick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Erica L. Aufiero to Charlestine Joyner Hudson

$219,000; 225 Winnsboro Court, Unit 6B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Kaitlin M. Bergstrom to Mee Ae Kim

$207,500; 351 Sandalwood Lane, Unit CI, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Arnoldo Garza to Kamil B. Pyciak

$195,000; 1100 Stoughton Court, Unit 1711, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Cemil Pekel to A & B Housing LLC

$172,000; 615 Tralee Court, Unit 1D, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Daniel W. Miller to Sheila Jolly

Streamwood

$373,000; 25 Garfield Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Josh T. Jones to Angelo D. Homates

$325,000; 160 Jefferson Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Mehmet Gullu to Abdeslam Barkat

$325,000; 112 Thorndale Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Michael Hanna to Derrick Edwards

$300,000; 1709 Nippert Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Maria Tutol Sawyer to Julian Martinez

$290,000; 952 Hartwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Erik Portiera to Nicholas Paul Majka

$254,000; 164 Southwicke Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Nancy A. Duffy to Maria Chanez

$220,500; 107 Innsbrook Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kevin Vannewkirk to Amanda A. Pokorny

$220,000; 51 Winding Run Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Richard J. Borja to Muhammed Yunas Chirayath Meerankunju

$193,000; 2023 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Matthew Helms to Manojbhai Patel

$186,000; 4 Taft Court, Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Matthew Thomas Kuhns to Rachel Olvera

$170,000; 15 Gant Circle, Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Allie Marie Vallance to Maryana Petriv

Wheeling

$365,000; 41 Northfield Terrace, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Christine M. Triche to Jinge Li

$330,000; 100 Prairie Park Drive, Unit 4-305, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Adam Ciganek to Angela Heesook Joo

$275,000; 716 S Dennis Road, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Lidia Sandoval to Maria Dela Cruz Espinoza Cortes

$255,000; 660 McHenry Road, Unit 306, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Soon Young Kim to Alic Tiltu

$245,000; 454 Maple Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Lyudmila Sildelnikova to Marina Borochin

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.