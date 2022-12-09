 

Bail denied for man charged with robbing woman at Villa Park Walmart

  • Jarquez Jones

    Jarquez Jones

  • Sincere Harrington

    Sincere Harrington

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/9/2022 6:21 PM

Bail was denied on Friday for a man charged with robbing a 73-year-old woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Villa Park.

Jarquez Jones, 18, of the 1000 block of South 4th Street in Maywood, appeared before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander.

 

Another suspect, Sincere Harrington, 19, of the 900 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, will have a bail hearing Monday, according to court records. DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Lee Roupas is asking that Harrington, too, be held without bail.

Both are charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

In a petition to deny bail for Jones, Roupas said that around 1 p.m. Monday, Harrington drove a 2015 Hyundai up to the victim as she was loading groceries into her car. He pointed a gun at the woman and stole her purse, Roupas said.

Shortly before that, someone called police to report having nearly been hit by a Hyundai. The caller said the driver of the Hyundai had displayed a handgun.

Police chased the vehicle onto Route 83, then I-290, at speeds of up to 90 mph, crashing through construction zone barricades.

Police say they saw someone throw a gun out of the car and found a .45-caliber Glock 30 handgun and a 9 mm Glock 17 about 100 yards from the defendant's vehicle, according to Roupas' petition. The defendants got out of the car near 16th Street and Laramie Avenue in Chicago. Jones was found in a garbage bin. Police found a text on his phone saying, "I'm got."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Glock 17 was altered to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon and had a combination laser and flashlight, Roupas said.

The petition said Jones had recently completed probation on a 2020 conviction for unlawful possession of a stolen gun.

Harrington is on probation for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to prosecutors.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 