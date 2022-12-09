Bail denied for man charged with robbing woman at Villa Park Walmart

Bail was denied on Friday for a man charged with robbing a 73-year-old woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Villa Park.

Jarquez Jones, 18, of the 1000 block of South 4th Street in Maywood, appeared before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander.

Another suspect, Sincere Harrington, 19, of the 900 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, will have a bail hearing Monday, according to court records. DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Lee Roupas is asking that Harrington, too, be held without bail.

Both are charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

In a petition to deny bail for Jones, Roupas said that around 1 p.m. Monday, Harrington drove a 2015 Hyundai up to the victim as she was loading groceries into her car. He pointed a gun at the woman and stole her purse, Roupas said.

Shortly before that, someone called police to report having nearly been hit by a Hyundai. The caller said the driver of the Hyundai had displayed a handgun.

Police chased the vehicle onto Route 83, then I-290, at speeds of up to 90 mph, crashing through construction zone barricades.

Police say they saw someone throw a gun out of the car and found a .45-caliber Glock 30 handgun and a 9 mm Glock 17 about 100 yards from the defendant's vehicle, according to Roupas' petition. The defendants got out of the car near 16th Street and Laramie Avenue in Chicago. Jones was found in a garbage bin. Police found a text on his phone saying, "I'm got."

The Glock 17 was altered to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon and had a combination laser and flashlight, Roupas said.

The petition said Jones had recently completed probation on a 2020 conviction for unlawful possession of a stolen gun.

Harrington is on probation for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to prosecutors.