Train and car collide in Arlington Heights
Updated 12/8/2022 7:44 PM
A Metra train and a car collided Thursday evening at Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights.
Police said the crash occurred about 5:20 p.m. and involved a westbound train. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police said the railroad crossing was reopened to traffic at 7:20 p.m.
Metra's website reported delays of up to 101 minutes and the cancellation of a Chicago-bound train scheduled to leave Des Plaines at 7:49 p.m.
