Prosecutors say ex-Campton Hills man, now a Batavia resident, secretly recorded minors for child porn

A former Campton Hills man is facing 70 charges accusing him of surreptitiously videotaping minors and making and possessing child pornography.

Bail was set at $250,000 Wednesday morning for James K. Anderson, 74. He posted $25,000 bond and was released Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson faces 21 counts of unauthorized video recording, 21 counts of manufacturing child pornography, 24 counts of possessing child pornography -- moving depictions, and four counts of possession of child pornography -- still images.

Anderson now lives on the 1300 block of Spencer Lane in Batavia.

The charges allege that before March 15, 2021, Anderson made unauthorized video recordings of nude or partially clothed children

The case was investigated by the Kane County state's attorney's office Child Exploitation Unit, the Campton Hills Police Department, the Kane County sheriff's office, the Illinois attorney general's office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.