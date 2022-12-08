Missing exemption on your Cook County tax bill? Here's how to fix it

As homeowners in Cook County receive their 2021 Second Installment Tax Bills, they are encouraged to look at the bottom left corner to ensure that the correct exemptions are applied.

If a homeowner believes they are entitled to an exemption that is not reflected on their tax bill, they can apply for what is called a Certificate of Error, which provides opportunity to redeem missing exemptions for up to three years, in addition to the current tax year.

Homeowners can now apply for the 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 tax years online at https://tinyurl.com/2hw77m4s.

For a full list of property tax exemptions, visit cookcountyassessor.com/exemptions.

Homeowners are responsible for paying the entirety of the tax bill to the Cook County Treasurer's Office by Dec. 30. If the Certificate of Error application is granted, either a corrected tax bill or a refund for the difference will be issued.