Living nativity at St. Paul's Church in Elgin Sunday

St. Paul's Church in Elgin will hold a living nativity presentation Sunday.

The free event will feature actors and live animals in a retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus through a pair of 20-minute narrated presentations at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Straw bale seating will be available on the lawn, and there will be a singalong with Victorian carolers, photo opportunities and homemade cookies, hot cider and hot cocoa following each performance.

The church is located at 40W720 Plank Road. For more information see the church's website at stpauluccelgin.org, or call (847) 628-6118.