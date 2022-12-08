Living nativity at St. Paul's Church in Elgin Sunday
Updated 12/8/2022 10:25 AM
St. Paul's Church in Elgin will hold a living nativity presentation Sunday.
The free event will feature actors and live animals in a retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus through a pair of 20-minute narrated presentations at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Straw bale seating will be available on the lawn, and there will be a singalong with Victorian carolers, photo opportunities and homemade cookies, hot cider and hot cocoa following each performance.
The church is located at 40W720 Plank Road. For more information see the church's website at stpauluccelgin.org, or call (847) 628-6118.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.