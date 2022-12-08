Energy assistance funding available in Lake County
Updated 12/8/2022 10:25 AM
Community Action Partnership of Lake County is hosting a pair of upcoming events to help people apply for low-income energy assistance programs.
The first will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Avon Township office, 433 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park. The second is 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 14, at New Life Fellowship Church, 204 N. Genesee St., Waukegan.
Staff will be available to help families applying for utility and water/sewer assistance. Applicants must provide verification of gross income for everyone in a home for the past 30 days including various forms of assistance, copies of current heat, electric and water/sewer bills.
Contact May Merz, (847) 249-4330 or visit caplakecounty.org for more information.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.