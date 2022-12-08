Energy assistance funding available in Lake County

Community Action Partnership of Lake County is hosting a pair of upcoming events to help people apply for low-income energy assistance programs.

The first will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Avon Township office, 433 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park. The second is 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 14, at New Life Fellowship Church, 204 N. Genesee St., Waukegan.

Staff will be available to help families applying for utility and water/sewer assistance. Applicants must provide verification of gross income for everyone in a home for the past 30 days including various forms of assistance, copies of current heat, electric and water/sewer bills.

Contact May Merz, (847) 249-4330 or visit caplakecounty.org for more information.