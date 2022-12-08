Cop, armed robbery suspect shot in Lombard

A Lombard police officer and a suspect in an armed robbery were shot Thursday at The Smoke Shop at Main Street and Roosevelt Road, sources told the ABC 7 I-Team. Courtesy of ABC 7

A Lombard police officer and a suspect in an armed robbery were both shot Thursday, authorities said.

The armed robbery and shooting happened at The Smoke Shop at Main Street and Roosevelt Road shortly after 4 p.m., sources told the ABC 7 I-Team.

The officer was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with nonlife-threatening injuries, ABC 7 reported. The condition of the suspect was not known.

The village said in a news release that police are continuing to investigate the shootings. Lombard police asked drivers to avoid the area while the process is completed.