Cop, armed robbery suspect shot in Lombard
Updated 12/8/2022 5:34 PM
A Lombard police officer and a suspect in an armed robbery were both shot Thursday, authorities said.
The armed robbery and shooting happened at The Smoke Shop at Main Street and Roosevelt Road shortly after 4 p.m., sources told the ABC 7 I-Team.
The officer was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with nonlife-threatening injuries, ABC 7 reported. The condition of the suspect was not known.
The village said in a news release that police are continuing to investigate the shootings. Lombard police asked drivers to avoid the area while the process is completed.
