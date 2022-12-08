 

Carpentersville man arrested after Des Plaines bank scammed out of $20,000, police say

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 12/8/2022 11:25 AM

A Carpentersville man accused of scamming a Des Plaines bank out of more than $20,000 was arrested this week after trying to open an account at a different bank. police said.

Robert Krilich, 57, of the 6000 block of Sanders Court, is charged with forgery; fraud against a financial institution; aggravated identity theft against a person 60 years of age or older; and having a fraudulent identification card.

 

The scam began Sept. 5 when Krilich used fake ID, including a Nevada driver's license, to open a savings account at Village Bank and Trust, 1545 Ellinwood Ave., police said in a news release. Krilich also deposited four savings bonds, two of which the bank later learned were bogus, police said.

In October, the bank discovered the account was overdrawn by more than $20,000, leading to an internal investigation that uncovered the bogus bonds and the use of fake ID, police said.

The information on the documents Krilich used, including a Social Security number, connected to a 61-year-old Florida man who said he's never had a Nevada driver's license and didn't authorize anyone to open a bank account in his name, police reported.

Village Bank and Trust is a subsidiary of Wintrust Bank. This past Saturday, Krilich visited a Wintrust Bank in Chicago and tried to open an additional account, police said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

An employee recognized Krilich from an internal flyer about the fraud in Des Plaines and asked him to return Monday. The bank then notified police.

Des Plaines police arrested Krilich on Monday when he returned to the Chicago bank and tried to open a checking account using a different fraudulent name, according to the news release.

Krilich subsequently told detectives he had used out-of-state ID cards and documents to open bank accounts, and he admitted defrauding the Des Plaines bank, authorities said.

A Cook County judge on Tuesday set Krilich's bail at $100,000. Krilich didn't appear at the hearing because of a medical issue, authorities said.

A status hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Scammer takes Des Plaines bank for more than $20,000, police say
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 