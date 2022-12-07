'We got him': Former Wheeling resident wanted in Mundelein teen's 2020 killing captured in Mexico

Alessis Botello, 21, formerly of Wheeling, has been arrested after a lengthy manhunt stemming from a 2020 murder in Mundelein. Courtesy of Mundelein Police Department

A former Wheeling resident suspected of fatally shooting a Mundelein teen has been captured in Mexico after a 2½-year manhunt, authorities announced Wednesday.

Alessis Botello, 21, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Mexico. He's already been transported back to the U.S. and is being held at the Lake County jail.

"It required a 'no quit' attitude to take this suspect into custody and I'm very proud of the collective effort," Mundelein Police Chief John Monahan said in a news release.

Botello is scheduled to appear in Lake County court for a bond hearing this morning, police said.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the May 28, 2020, slaying of 18-year-old Mundelein resident Gavile Jackson. Botello was 17 at the time of the killing.

Jackson was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 345 N. Lake St. in Mundelein.

At the time, officials from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people who had gathered for an exchange that may have been drug-related.

The shooter arrived as a passenger in an SUV, fired several shots with a pistol and fled on foot, police said at the time. Jackson was targeted by the shooter, police said.

The SUV's driver left in the vehicle. Police later found the SUV parked on a residential street in Vernon Hills.

Witness information and surveillance footage led police to identify Botello as the person who pulled the trigger, police said. He was charged in an arrest warrant later in the year.

It was the first homicide in Mundelein in six years.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies made the arrest in Mexico, police announced.

Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz touted the arrest in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"We got him!" Lentz wrote. "Kudos to all of the law enforcement professionals that made this happen. We're thankful for your diligence."