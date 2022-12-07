Toys ride free on Tuesday during Metra's holiday drive

Metra is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps for its annual Toys for Tots drive Tuesday morning at Union Station and all other downtown stations. Daily Herald File Photo

Got space in your briefcase for a doll? Metra is conducting its annual holiday toy drive the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 13, at all downtown stations.

The commuter railroad is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation for the event.

Between 6 and 9 a.m., Marines and Metra employees will collect new, unwrapped toys and cash donations at Chicago Union Station, Ogilvie Transportation Center, Millennium Station, Van Buren Station and LaSalle Street Station.

"Year after year, Metra customers and employees have shown how willing they are to help make the holidays brighter for the community and children in need," Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said in a statement, adding it's the 75th years of the Marines' toy program.

All cash contributions will go directly to the Toys for Tots Foundation. It's the 11th year Metra has teamed up with the Marines for the holidays.

The Toys for Tots Foundation recommends purchasing toys that donors would buy for their own child or a child they know. For more information, go to toysfortots.org.