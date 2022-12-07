Town hall meeting Dec. 15 in Buffalo Grove to focus on SAFE-T Act
Posted12/7/2022 1:00 AM
How the SAFE-T Act will be implemented in Lake County is the topic of a public town hall meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, in Buffalo Grove.
State Rep. Daniel Didech, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart and Lake County Board member Sara Knizhnik will discuss recent revisions to the criminal justice reform bill and answer questions about the controversial law.
The town hall meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vernon Township community services building, 2900 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove.
Email info@repidech.com or call (847) 478-9909 for more information.
