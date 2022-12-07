Naperville Sunrise Rotary seeking grant applications
The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is seeking grant applications as part of the process for considering 2023 funding requests that support the community's teens and young adults.
Applications, which can be found at the organization's website, must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 31 to be considered. Grant recipients will be announced in early 2023.
Among the numerous fundraising initiatives organized by the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise are the St. Paddy's Day 5K and NaperLights. Funding requests will be reviewed based on criteria found at the organization's website.
