Drowning is preliminary cause of death of Algonquin woman

Drowning is the preliminary cause of death for an Algonquin woman whose body was found Monday morning in the Fox River near Carpentersville, according to the Kane County coroner.

The final determination of cause, as well as the manner of her death, won't be determined until after the results of toxicology tests are done, Coroner Rob Russell said.

Russell said no signs of foul play were found during Wednesday's autopsy.

The woman went missing from her home Sunday morning when she left to buy bread for breakfast. Her purse, car keys and phone were found at a Jewel store on East Algonquin Road.

Her body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Monday near the Brunner Family Forest Preserve. The body was about 10 feet from the shore.