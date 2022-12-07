Driver injured when car hits Highland Park home

One person was injured when a car crashed into a home in Highland Park today, officials said Wednesday.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday at a home on the 500 block of Skokie Avenue, according to Amanda Civitello, Highland Park's communications manager.

The driver was turning around in a driveway and accidentally hit the accelerator and struck the house, Civitello said.

The driver was taken to a hospital; no one inside the home was injured.