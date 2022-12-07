 

Driver injured when car hits Highland Park home

 
By Jonah S. Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/7/2022 6:45 PM

One person was injured when a car crashed into a home in Highland Park today, officials said Wednesday.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday at a home on the 500 block of Skokie Avenue, according to Amanda Civitello, Highland Park's communications manager.

 

The driver was turning around in a driveway and accidentally hit the accelerator and struck the house, Civitello said.

The driver was taken to a hospital; no one inside the home was injured.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 