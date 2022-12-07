Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township STEM Program gets boost from grant
Updated 12/7/2022 11:29 AM
The Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township has received a $2,000 grant to expand STEM programs.
State Sen. Don DeWitte, a Republican from St. Charles, recently delivered the grant, sponsored through the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America.
The Boys & Girls Club of Dundee Township serves more than 1,000 members and has programs in 13 schools in districts 300, 220 and 15. The club's STEM program includes a TechLab and BuildLab to help students build skills they will use in technical fields.
Students in the club's STEM program also hear from guest speakers, tour facilities and can participate in summer internships.
"Through skill-building today, these kids will become the innovators of tomorrow," DeWitte said.
