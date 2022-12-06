Vehicle leaves scene after collision with Metra train in Palatine

A vehicle collided with a moving Metra train Monday evening in downtown Palatine then left the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:15 p.m. at Brockway and Slade streets. Police have not yet located the vehicle, believed to be black Jeep, or its driver.

"The car had taken off before we arrived on the scene," Palatine police Cmdr. Jason Watson said.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the front bumper of the vehicle may have been knocked off by the impact.

The inbound train was stopped for about an hour while the collision was being investigated, officials said.