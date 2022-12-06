Vehicle leaves scene after collision with Metra train in Palatine
Updated 12/6/2022 12:01 PM
A vehicle collided with a moving Metra train Monday evening in downtown Palatine then left the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:15 p.m. at Brockway and Slade streets. Police have not yet located the vehicle, believed to be black Jeep, or its driver.
"The car had taken off before we arrived on the scene," Palatine police Cmdr. Jason Watson said.
Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the front bumper of the vehicle may have been knocked off by the impact.
The inbound train was stopped for about an hour while the collision was being investigated, officials said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.