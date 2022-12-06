Man charged with reckless driving after car crashes into house
Updated 12/6/2022 11:52 AM
Two people were injured Monday when a BMW X6 hit a house in Elmhurst.
The driver, Vladyslav Vityk, 18, has been charged with reckless driving, disobeying a traffic-control device, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions, according to Elmhurst police.
It happened around 11:41 a.m. in the 700 block of North Junior Terrace when Vityk, working for WIN Auto Plaza of Elmhurst, took the passengers on a test drive of the vehicle.
Vityk was driving south on Junior Terrace, lost control, crossed a yard and hit the front-facing garage of a house.
His two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at Edward-Elmhurst Hospital.
Vityk was not injured. Nobody in the house was hurt.
