Jury awards $2.6 million to workers fired by Lake County circuit clerk
Updated 12/6/2022 4:50 PM
A jury awarded more than $2.6 million to three former Lake County employees who claimed they were fired by Circuit Court Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein because they supported her opponent in the 2016 election.
One of Weinstein's first acts after taking office in December 2016, after defeating incumbent Keith Brin, was to fire three of Brin's former top deputies -- Michelle Higgins, Tiffany Deram and Joshua Smothers.
While Weinstein and the county attorneys offered multiple reasons for terminating the three during six days of trial testimony, the verdict returned Friday showed jurors believed Weinstein fired the workers because they weren't on her team, attorney Paul Vickrey said.
