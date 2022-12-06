Hey, Griswold, there's still time to enter the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest

Entries in the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest will be accepted from until noon Friday at events.dailyherald.com. The grand prize winner will be determined by online votes. Voting will start Sunday and end Dec. 14.

The grand prize winner and Editor's Choice winners from DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs will appear in the Dec. 21 edition of the Daily Herald.

Entries must be residences within the Daily Herald coverage area. Previous grand prize recipients are ineligible to win again.

The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card from Ala Carte Entertainment. The Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.