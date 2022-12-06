Glenbard Dist. 87 launches online survey on communications
Updated 12/6/2022 11:09 AM
Glenbard Elementary School District 87 is conducting a survey about its communication with families, community members, faculty and staff.
Individuals are invited to take the brief survey to provide their anonymous feedback at survey.k12insight.com/r/byoump. The survey is open through Dec. 11.
Glenbard will use survey data to evaluate the effectiveness of its communications.
