Firefighters, 911 dispatcher and son honored for saving Wheeling woman's life

Wheeling resident Amy Flores, seated in center, is recognized during Monday night's village board meeting. Local firefighters, her son and an emergency dispatcher helped save her life in August after a health emergency. Courtesy of Wheeling

Regional Emergency Dispatch alarm operator Jacqueline Miller, left, receives a Life Saving Award from Wheeling Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mella during Monday's village board meeting, as Chief Mike McGreal, right, speaks about her actions. Miller helped save a Wheeling woman's life in August. Courtesy of Wheeling

A 911 dispatcher and firefighters from two departments were honored Monday for saving a Wheeling woman's life during a health emergency this summer.

The woman's son, who performed CPR for more than eight minutes until emergency crews arrived, also was lauded during the evening's village board meeting.

The woman at the center of the crisis, Amy Flores, was in the audience and received hearty applause from the crowd when she was introduced by Fire Chief Mike McGreal.

"We're just glad you're here," McGreal said.

Flores' adult son, Christian, called 911 about 7 p.m. Aug. 30 because his mother was unconscious and unresponsive, McGreal explained. She didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing, either.

Regional Emergency Dispatch alarm operator Jacqueline Miller fielded the call and sent emergency crews to the family's home. All three of Wheeling's ambulances were busy with other emergencies, though, so Miller ordered a Long Grove ambulance team that was relatively close to head that way, McGreal said.

From Christian Flores' description, Miller recognized Amy Flores was experiencing cardiac arrest and had him perform CPR, guiding him through the process.

"I can't imagine doing CPR on my mom," McGreal said. "I heard the 911 tape. It's quite touching."

Wheeling firefighters arrived first and took over CPR. They also used a defibrillator to shock Flores' heart into a proper rhythm, McGreal said. The Long Grove team jumped into the action once they arrived.

The Long Grove crew transported Flores to NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital.

McGreal praised the firefighters and Miller for working together despite not ever training together or even using the same emergency medical systems.

Miller was called to the dais and received a Life Saving Award from Deputy Fire Chief Steve Mella. Christian Flores was unable to attend the presentation but also received a Life Saving Award.

Company Citation Awards were given to Wheeling Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Menzel, Lt. Jason Macauley, firefighter/paramedic Jeff Goolish and firefighter/emergency medical technician Joe Dina. Company Citation Awards also went to Long Grove firefighter/paramedics Mike Gallagher and Nick McDowell.

Village President Pat Horcher praised the gathered personnel.

"(It's) such an amazing example of what all of you guys do," Horcher said.