Fire does $200,000 damage to Elgin house

No injuries were reported in a late night house fire Monday in Elgin that fire officials said caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 0-100 block of Devonshire Circle just before 11 p.m. after passing police officers reported seeing flames and smoke from the back of the home.

It took fire crews nearly 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but they were able to contain it mainly to the roof and attic of the one-story, single-family home.

Fire officials believe unextinguished embers in the fireplace may have sparked the fire.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.